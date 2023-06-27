A young woman became a victim of crime on her way to make a living on Tuesday morning

Reports indicate that the Durban woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head while driving

South Africans are beyond fed up with the levels of criminality, and some hope she was not another whistleblower silenced forever

DURBAN - A young woman's life ended tragically on Tuesday morning, 27 June, while driving to work.

Police are investigating the brutal murder of a Durban woman. Images: D-Keine & Aijohn784

Source: Getty Images

Durban woman shot in the head

The Durban woman was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Edwin Swales Drive at around 6:30am.

According to TimesLIVE, Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics stated that paramedics at the scene quickly assisted the woman believed to be in her 30s.

The medics found she was shot in the head and showed no signs of life. Paramedics declared her dead on the scene.

Jamieson stated that the police were on the scene when the paramedics arrived. The motive of the shooting is still unclear, and the police are investigating, said Jamieson.

Police on the hunt for three suspects involved in a shooting in KZN

In another shooting incident, the KZN police launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fire on three men outside a shop in Isipingo.

According to IOL, one of the men survived, but the two others unfortunately died.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the men were standing outside a business at Lotus Park when the gunmen fired shots at them. The motive of the shooting is currently unknown.

South Africans upset at the increasing criminal activity in the country

@mufasa2030 said:

"South Africa, what has this country become? Going to work is unsafe, and the culprits know it will become a cold case."

@Snowbell8_8 said:

"Honestly. Bastards. When will the blasted government look at sky-high crime; they have protection 24/7. I give up "

@lungidosh said:

"Iyooo haaai le country."

@simphiwemothop5 said:

"Another cold case."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"I sincerely hope this is not another whistleblower."

Durban 7-year-old shot in head by unknown assailants, Mzansi fed up by violence in SA: “There’s no humanity”

Briefly News previously reported that a grandmother from Newlands West, Durban, made a terrible discovery over the weekend.

After hearing a loud bang while inside her Millarina Drive house, the granny rushed outside to find her seven-year-old grandson had been shot in the head.

The woman found the boy lying in a pool of blood against the fence. The grandmother and a neighbour rushed the young boy to the hospital.

