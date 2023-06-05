Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder of a businesswoman and her relative

The burnt bodies were discovered in two different buildings of a Limpopo hotel over the weekend

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw a man with a balaclava fleeing the hotel at the time of the murders

LIMPOPO - The police in Limpopo are searching for the people responsible for the death of a prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative.

The victims' burnt bodies were discovered at a hotel in Ohringstad on Saturday, 3 June.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the authorities were alerted to the incident at around 1 pm, TimesLIVE reported.

When they arrived at the scene, the bodies of a white female and a man were found in different buildings.

Ledwaba said that both victims were wrapped in clothes and set alight.

Witnesses claimed that one man wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. The spokesperson added that no arrests have been made at this stage, and the motive is still unknown.

The Citizen reported that the latest crime stats show a considerable hike in murders. Between January and March of this year 6 289 people were killed in violent acts.

Limpopo businesswoman's murder shocks South Africa

Below are some comments:

Malatolemotors Malatole said:

"Crime is escalating every day."

Tintswalo Sibuye stated:

"The hotel has cameras they will be arrested very fast."

Desmond Madimetja Tauatswala criticised:

"Country of manhunts...We should rename this country manhunt."

Ree Langa commented:

"The lengths that people go to kill are scary. Burnt, then in a hotel."

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa asked:

"How do you burn a human being and still continue to eat meat after that? Ay, some people are just a waste of space on earth."

