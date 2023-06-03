The Durban police chased down three armed suspects who robbed a man of an undisclosed amount of money at a shopping centre

The police spotted the suspects fleeing on the road in Westville, and a high-speed car chase ensued

The suspected robbers started firing at the police, which led to a shootout in which all three of them got killed

The Durban police killed three suspected robbers in a shootout. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - The police killed three suspected armed robbers during a high-speed car chase in Westville, Durban.

The suspects allegedly committed the robbery at a shopping complex before they fled in a getaway vehicle.

According to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects approached a man who had withdrawn money from a bank and robbed him.

Durban police kill 3 suspected armed robbers

The police were alerted to the incident and spotted the getaway car on Dudley Road, which led to a car chase.

Netshiunda said when suspects opened fire on the police when they realised that they were cornered, reported EWN.

"Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured. The IPID has been summoned for further investigations."

South African citizens praise the police for closing in on the suspects

Akhile Gcume mentioned:

"Good job SAPS. I'm sure their families are crying non-stop and cursing and swearing at the police."

Saidie Jaftha wrote:

"So proud of our men in blue, they surely deserve a salute! Thank you, Lord, for keeping them safe."

Thabo Bucs stated:

"Great news to start off the weekend. Cheers."

Mushavhi Justice Razwinani

"I really salute the police for the excellent job."

Maree Stewart said:

"Lovely stuff, good news for a change.❤️"

Teboho Metsing posted:

"Well done SAPS. "

Source: Briefly News