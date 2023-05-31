Two men were unfortunately robbed of more than R150 000 in cash at Groblersdal Mall in Limpopo

The police believe the victims, who are foreign nationals, were followed by the assailants from their home

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, cautioned residents against carrying large sums of money

GROBLERSDAL - Two men were reportedly robbed of more than R150 000 outside Groblersdal Mall in Limpopo on Wednesday, 31 May.

Two men were robbed of more than R150k they were carrying in black plastic bags at Groblersdal Mall in Limpopo. Image: Äkho Söul

Source: Facebook

The men had intended to deposit the large sums of money at around 10am when the incident occurred.

Robbery victims were followed from their home

According to TimesLIVE, the two men, who are foreign nationals, were most likely followed from their residence to the mall.

When they arrived at the mall, one of the men called the recipient of the money, who told them to go to a different bank to deposit the cash. As soon as they arrived at the bank, they found people waiting to be assisted and joined the queue.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated that the men were then approached by an unknown African man who tried to grab the black plastic bag with the money.

The victim tried to resist, but a second man with a gun demanded the plastic bag. The assailants grabbed two plastic bags from the victims and fled the scene.

The suspects reportedly drove off in a white VW Polo with Mpumalanga registration plates.

South Africans warned against walking around with large sums of money

In a statement issued on the SAPS website, SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe warned citizens against carrying large sums of money.

Hadebe stated that he had seen too many cases of people being robbed of large sums of cash in the province and advised businesses to use electronic transfers to avoid such incidents.

4 Limpopo police officers arrested for stealing R5 000 from undocumented foreigners at Groblersdal Mall

Briefly News previously reported that four members of the SAPS were arrested after stealing R5 000 from undocumented foreigners in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The police officers were handcuffed on Tuesday, 14 March, after allegedly forcefully taking money from the illegal immigrants.

According to TimesLIVE, the alleged robbery occurred last Wednesday, 8 March. The cops were reportedly driving an unmarked police minibus when they spotted the three men withdrawing money from an ATM at Groblersdal Mall.

