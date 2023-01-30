A Limpopo man's sentence for an assault charge has South Africans questioning the country's justice system

Corrie Pretorius was caught red-handed assaulting a teenager while brandishing a gun, but the court sentenced him to 12 months or a R12 000 fine

The NPA has celebrated the sentence claiming it will send a strong message to people who may commit similar crimes

GROBLERSDAL - South Africans believe a 16-year-old boy has been cheated of justice after his attacker was given a slap on the wrist by Groblersdal Magistrate's Court in Limpopo.

SA is furious after Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment or a R12k fine for the assault of a teenage boy. Image: @PSALIVE/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Corrie Pretorius was caught assaulting the teen on camera in June 2022 and was convicted of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

But, when the time came for sentencing Pretorius was given a measly 12 months imprisonment or a R12 000 fine.

The state withdrew the additional charge of brandishing a firearm because there was allegedly insufficient evidence, TimesLIVE reported.

Pretorius' attack on the teen goes viral on social media

The incident between Pretorius and the teen happened on 15 June at a shopping centre in the small Limpopo town. A bystander captured the attack in a short clip that spread across social media like wildfire.

The video showed Pretorius dragging the 16-year-old boy around on the ground while kicking him, stomping on him ad pointing a firearm at him. The teen did not try to fight back throughout the duration of the beating, News24 reported.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi- Dzhangi praised the sentence claiming it would send a strong message to future offenders.

South Africans think otherwise and have accused the courts of racism.

This is what citizens are saying:

@Itsnasiphina grieved:

"It's really sad."

@mphoseeri said:

"Honestly, I am not surprised. What is 12k?"

@maanda_marikoc marvelled:

"Wow, 12k like seriously .he's lawyers must be very good."

@Tsholo92M added:

"We don’t take racism seriously in this country. What’s R12000."

@TshepoRase suggested:

"He must serve time without the option of a fine. The boy must now sue him."

