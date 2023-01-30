Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting the crime scene where eight people were gunned down at a birthday party in Gqeberha

The shooting incident sent shockwaves throughout the country; however, citizens expressed anger over Cele’s visit

Eastern Cape police have since launched a manhunt for the gunmen and are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

GQEBERHA - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the scene of a mass murder on Monday, 30 January, leaving many fuming.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the scene of a mass shooting. Image: Stock image & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

At least eight people at a birthday party were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group on Sunday, 29 January. Cele and Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola are among those who will visit the crime scene.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told TimesLIVE that two unknown gunmen entered a home in Kwazakele and randomly shot at guests. The shooting also left three people fighting for their lives in hospital.

Naidu said the homeowner is among the deceased. Three women and four men were fatally injured, and one victim succumbed to injuries in hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects; however, no arrests have been made yet. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

Police are also yet to identify the victims. Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the attack showed a blatant disregard for human life. According to News24, a team of investigators has been ordered to track and trace the perpetrators.

Mzansi angered by Minister Bheki Cele’s visit

Mfundo Kela said:

“We welcome the Minister of Crime Scenes. He should be honoured for that.”

Thapelo Entlek Zakathi commented:

“Minister of Alcohol and Condolences, that one.”

Pheks Lehipi Punchline Lyrist wrote:

“I already know his speech as he arrives at the crime scene: 'We will catch those thieves and bring them to book, we will catch them.' That's his song of the year USELESS minister.”

Sibongile Austen posted:

“What does this visit do? This police minister doesn't do any crime prevention, is not proactive at all, all he does is react. I do not understand really.”

Thabang Ndlela added:

“Mr minister of visits, vows,and condemnation.”

Limpopo man arrested for killing his wife after her body was found in pit toilet, SA horrified

Briefly News also reported that the police in Thohoyandou have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife after her body was discovered in a pit toilet on Saturday morning, 28 January.

Lendelani Negovela, who is believed to have been murdered in Mangodi Ha Sidou, a village close to Thohoyandou, had withdrawn a case of domestic violence against her husband on Friday.

According to SABC News, after the withdrawal of the case, the couple reportedly celebrated on their social media pages with posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News