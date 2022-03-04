Helen Zille, the former Democratic Alliance leader has come under fire for making unwarranted comments on someone's tweet

Zille came across a post shared by a young woman who shared with the internet the struggles she overcome

South Africans headed to Zille's comment section and called her out for comments with some people saying she should not be bothered by people's pronouns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille, the chairperson of the Democratic Alliance's federal council, has been chastised for a tweet condemning a social media user for using her pronouns on her profile.

Social media user who goes by the name Alexandra Hayes posted a picture of herself and captioned the picture by detailing how she overcome some challenges to get to where she is today.

Helen Zille took to Twitter to share unwarranted opinions on pronouns on someone's post. Image: Andreas Rentz & @Xandra_KH/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Hayes wrote:

"Final piece of the puzzle. After a mental breakdown and losing everything, I have a place to live, a steady job, debts paid and I have a bank card. I am happy and healthy and grateful to be alive and independent again."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zille came across the feel-good post and congratulated Hates for overcoming her struggles but told Hayes that she needed to drop the wokus-pokus pronouns." Zille's comment is in reaction to Hayes Twitter bio where she has her pronouns written.

The post:

Hayes was not too happy with Zille's comments and stated that she would not be losing the pronouns in her bio until people of all genders and orientations were afforded equal rights.

"I’ll lose my pronouns when we have equal rights for all genders and orientations and we as a society feel so comfortable with one another that those things don’t matter. Until then, I will announce my pronouns," said Hayes.

South Africans call out Zille for her comment

In the comment section, South Africans were not at all happy with Zille's remarks. Some people even highlighted that her stance was not in line with the principles of the DA.

Here are some comments:

@tiefseblief said:

"I find it breathtaking that you have the audacity to centre yourself and your political party at a queer event but then go and say tripe like this? Wokus pokus? You walked alongside people with "wokus pokus" pronouns. I hope you keep that in mind if you dare attend another Pride."

@EttySh said:

"Do as we say, not as we do. The DA has still not apologised to the lgbtiaq+ community for not supporting gay marriage when it came before parliament, but they claim to support our community when it suits them."

@NcaRoeker said:

"When you stand for freedom you tolerate and embrace difference in other, even if it irritates you. So simple."

@natterlyk said:

"That is a rude and arrogant thing to say. It's unsupportive and unnecessary. Why would think it's appropriate to talk to someone like that?"

@ruthy0nfire said:

"So are we to assume that the DA does not support the LGBTQIA+ community?"

Helen Zille sparks outrage by questioning BLM and Mozambique attacks

Briefly News previously reported that the former leader of the Democratic Alliance Helen Zille has once again caused outrage online with her comments. Zille shared a post on Facebook about her feelings towards the ISIS attacks in Mozambique.

In the post, Zille makes mention of the Black Lives Matter movement. She stated that the movement was nowhere to be found in Mozambique and posed the question about deaths that "make political capital" and decry "whiteness".

Zille's post gained tons of responses from South Africans on Facebook. Many asked questions while others simply shared their thoughts about Zille and her role in politics.

Source: Briefly News