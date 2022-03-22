A man announced his sister's admission into the legal field as an attorney and wished he could have shared the proud moment with their late parents

People on Twitter were so moved by the man's post and amazed by the young lady's achievement that they showered her with compliments

Some went as far as letting the man know that they were taken by his sister's beauty that they wanted to date her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Entrepreneur and journalist, Modibe Modiba shared with people on Twitter about his sister's admission as an attorney.

Modibe captioned a pic he posted of him and his sister saying:

"Our parents are smiling in heaven today."

Modibe showed off her attorney sister after admission in a post where he revealed that their parents would have been proud. Image: @mmodiba10/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Twitter had nothing but praise for the young lady. They did not only showered her with compliments, but some expressed the desire to date her. Peeps made funny comments and used memes to let Modibe in on their intention.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@CruzJochi said:

"I hope she will visit high schools and encourage girls to become attorneys, politicians and leaders!"

@ThipenThwa praised Modibe's sister:

@lekitlane_thulo expressed his intentions:

"I have so many cows chief, i need to get rid of some…can your sista assist me??"

@ProfMahlangu said:

@RestoreMthwakaz complimented the attorney:

"Congratulations on her great achievement, a milestone achivement indeed. Go girl go. !! Wish her a successful career in the legal fraternity. All the best wishes!!"

@phumpesh mused:

Stunner gets admitted as legal practitioner of high court in SA, peeps clap: “I’m at a loss for words”

Another encouraging story about young women conquering the legal profession was shared by this publication. Briefly News reported that a gorgeous woman was celebrated on social media after she took the oath and got admitted as a Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa. What an achievement!

Popular Facebook page Varsity World shared the inspiring woman’s story, revealing how surreal the moment was for Thulisile Buthelezi.

“I took my oath of office. To say it was one of the best days of my life is truly an understatement. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve looked forward to this day for a very long time and wow what a magical day,” read part of the touching post.

Seeing the post left many feeling proud. While most do not even know the woman, they just love seeing others level up – this is the kind of energy the world needs more of.

Source: Briefly News