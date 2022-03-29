A man posted a pic on Instagram celebrating his new car, a Porsche that serves as an addition to his growing collection of luxury cars

Peeps flooded his post with messages of praise while many admitted that this model of Porsche is their dream whip too

Plenty of people would give anything to experience driving such a luxury ride, and those acquainted with the guy noted his loyal affinity for the brand

Business strategist Tim Hodgins showed off his new Porsche via Instagram, the latest addition to his luxury car collection.

Tim captioned his celebratory post with a cryptic note, suggesting the SUV is a reward for a job well done:

"Lil' spoils."

Tim posted his latest vehicle, a new Porsche SUV, online and South Africans were impressed. Image: timhoginsza/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were impressed by Tim's achievement. Among the congratulatory messages, some wished for a similar ride and others admitted to sharing the same love for Porsche as Tim.

brianpullovaent admired:

"When my inspiration buys my dream car... Congrats, Tim."

____zimu____ said:

" You've got it and the 992 Turbo S."

blackman_mdz praised Tim:

"Congratulations my grootman, eban o kwatile bjanong, this is so massive and please take good care of it."

no1_pusha said:

"Congratulations, brother. I always love the motivation you give us. So this is how hard work, discipline and being smart look like."

motor_magnet said:

"Serious piece of kit, congratulations man."

ft_ruan.lindeque said:

"Would want to experience that car someday."

Mzansi can't believe matric girl allegedly drove to school in Porsche: “No ways... South Africans are rich rich”

South Africans have witnessed a growing number of youngsters sporting the latest luxury car models. According to Briefly News, many Mzansi learners marked the register during their first day back at school for 2022 on Wednesday, 12 January. One girl entered her matric year in style after she posted videos of herself arriving in a Porsche and dripping in luxury.

The girl, identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) took to social media to share how she arrived on her first day of Grade 12. In the videos, she is seen dressed in her uniform driving a Porsche before she goes on to show off her Christian Dior 'book bag' and her 'essential' Louis Vuitton sunglasses. In her last Instagram snap, she is seen sitting in the vehicle.

The post left many social media users with their jaws dropped in disbelief with many taking to Twitter to unpack the matter resulting in Porshe trending on the timeline. Some users were pleasantly surprised while others expressed that exposure to such luxury at a young age was unwise.

“Driving a Porsche to first day in matric, wearing LV spectacles and carrying DIOR handbag “for book”??? No ways South Africans are rich rich! Love to see it,” @thuli_sonopo commented on Twitter.

