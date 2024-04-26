A woman from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology collapsed on stage during her graduation

In the TikTok video, the lady returned back on stage, and the crowd cheered her up in the most amazing way

South Africans were touched by the clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A young lady was about to receive her qualification when she suddenly collapsed on stage during her graduation ceremony, and the video went viral.

A lady collapsed during her graduation ceremony, returned back on stage, and people were inspired. Image: @ruzamatolz

Source: TikTok

A woman falls on stage and goes up again

One stunner from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology shocked the audience and professors when she suddenly fell on stage, but she did not let that moment ruin her special day as she returned to finish what she started.

The woman inspired many people as they returned back on stage to finish her graduation ceremony. When she got on stage, the audience stood up and cheered her on as she walked the stage with the help of one of the professors, feeling all emotional.

People were touched by the clip, and it went on to become a viral hit, generating over 1.1 million views on TikTok.

Take a look at the video below:

SA touched by the video

Many people took to the comments section to commend the young lady for being brave, while others were simply inspired as they sent her heartwarming messages.

Mukelwa Muki Gumede said:

"Love how brave she was to go back on that stage."

Selah added:

"This is a true definition of "weapons will be formed against us, but they won't prosper."

khanyambanya wrote:

"She will always be remembered for getting up and trying again, and that’s how we should go through life. Fall, but always get up. Well done, Sisi."

Siphindile Mazibuko simply said:

"I'm in tears."

Miss_Q commented:

"This beautiful especially because everyone in that room ensured she gets her moment."

CPUT graduates leave Mzansi in stitches as women struggle to walk in heels

Briefly News previously reported that a video of women walking on stage during their graduation ceremony in their heels went viral on the internet, and peeps were left in laughter.

The footage shared by @londeka824 on the video platform shows two ladies from Cape Peninsula University walking on the stage during their graduation ceremony. The women hilariously walked as they called upon their names.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News