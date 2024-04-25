Two ladies from Cape Peninsula University left many people in laughter after they could not walk on stage properly in their heels

The video gained a huge attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments on social media

South Africans could not help but laugh at the ladies as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes

A viral video of women walking on stage during their graduation ceremony in their heels went viral on the internet, and peeps were left in laughter.

Women hilariously walk in their heels

The footage shared by @londeka824 on the video platform shows two ladies from Cape Peninsula University walking on the stage during their graduation ceremony. The women hilariously walked as they called upon their names. As the clip progressed, one of the ladies fell on stage, as she was unable to walk in heels.

The video amused many online users and became a viral hit on TikTok, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

SA in laughter

The video entertained many people online as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while others simply laughed it off.

Phiwe_tania said:

"It’s giving “if only I can touch the Hem of his garment”

Folondina Hashipala advised:

"Guys it’s okay to wear pumps ke’Graduation, honestly."

Olwethu 7145 added:

"She couldn't wait for that bowing moment."

Pearltwala86 wrote;

"People don’t learn, hey. So many falling grad videos, but still, you will choose to ruin your big day."

Thato Baloyi poked fun at the women, saying:

"When they fall, they’ll say it’s witchcraft."

