Achieving an academic milestone takes years of determination, zeal, and hard work

Many young women have walked across their respective graduation stages in 2023, and we have had the privilege of telling their stories

Briefly News catches up with just three of the phenomenal ladies who achieved their hard-fought dreams, despite the various challenges they had to overcome

In 2023, Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor had the great privilege of featuring many young women who achieved wonderful academic milestones.

Shatadi Phoshoko (left), Nicolle Charuma (centre), and Thendo Makhado (right) are stunning graduates. Image: Shatadi Phoshoko, Nicolle Charuma, and Thendo Makhado/supplied.

Some ladies were forced to juggle motherhood with their scholarly pursuits, with others opting to study further to regain hope after struggling to obtain stable employment.

With the New Year just two weeks away, we at Briefly News have decided to reflect on the stories of just three goal-driven ladies we have featured. The vivacious trio share their secrets to academic success to inspire others.

Persevere no matter the obstacles

To Nicolle Charuma, tenacity is the name of the game. The 24-year-old developed a passion for information technology in high school, with the interest she had in the industry helping her obtain a degree in computer science from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Nicolle believes that small gains lead to positive habits and argues that baby steps are fundamental to success in any field:

“Small disciplines repeated with consistency daily lead to great achievements gained slowly over time. Make each day of each semester count!”

Nurse obtains PhD at 28

Academic and part-time lecturer, Thendo Makhado, recently obtained her PhD in Nursing. The 28-year-old is a mom and initially pursued her master’s degree, and later her doctoral qualification, after struggling to find a stable job in the nursing profession. She graduated from the University of Venda.

The loving mother shares that her faith in the Almighty played a significant role in the trajectory of her life:

“Always trusting in God made me stay focused and I always wanted to surprise myself in everything I did.”

Financial difficulties didn’t hold her back

Shatadi Phoshoko is a Bachelor of Laws graduate from the University of South Africa. Despite facing great stress due to financial strain and not having a bursary during her first year of study, the young woman persevered.

Shatadi fell down, but picked herself up time and time again. She is a visionary who wants to delve further into the laws governing social media. Reflecting on her journey, the young woman advocated for the need to build a strong academic network:

“I’ve repeated some modules, but [in my view, it is better to] prepare ahead of time, instead of the last minute and also be part of study groups where you discuss study content, your experiences, and more.”

CPUT academic weighs in

In the pursuit of academic success, it is also pertinent for students to try and consider their holistic well-being. It is so easy to get caught up in the hurly-burly of perfectionism and academic validation and neglect oneself in the process.

Briefly News reached out to Prof Izak van Zyl, the Director of Postgraduate Studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Prof Izak has worked with postgraduate and undergraduate studies as a mentor, supervisor, and research methodology lecturer for years.

The C2-rated academic shared his views on the importance of creating a balance between academic success and a student continuing to take care of their mental, emotional, and physical health.

He recommends shorter blocks of work without task-switching and taking smaller breaks between deep-focus sessions to breathe and take a walk to clear the mind.

Prof Izak further acknowledges the struggle many students and professionals face in a post-COVID reality:

“Burnout is a real problem in a post-COVID era, precisely because of the hybrid and 'never off' element.

"A healthy work-life balance also requires 'switching off' at a certain point and maintaining clear boundaries between when work stops, and personal life begins.”

UKZN graduate inspired by sister

