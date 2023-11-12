A lovely mother in Limpopo is over the moon about obtaining her doctoral degree in nursing from the University of Venda

Thendo Gertie Makhado initially decided to pursue a master’s out of fear of job-hunting in another province, but the academic bug quickly hit her

Talking to Briefly News, the 28-year-old shares some of the challenges she’s overcome to obtain her PhD

A hard-working mother in Limpopo has recently obtained her doctoral qualification in nursing.

Thendo Gertie Makhado in Limpopo has a PhD in nursing.

Thendo Gertie Makhado posted about her win and Briefly News noted how many people were inspired by her accolade.

Now, talking to Briefly News, the young woman shares the journey that led to her becoming a doctor in the nursing field.

Doctor nurse reflects on PhD journey

Stunning Thendo states that she has always been passionate about the nursing profession, and after obtaining her undergraduate qualification in 2018, she enjoyed practicing in the field:

“My heart was set on specialising in midwifery and maternal and child care, as I harboured a deep love for this area of nursing. However, as life often teaches us, plans don't always unfold as expected.

“After completing my community service in Limpopo in 2018, I received the devastating news that our contracts would not be renewed, leaving me without a permanent job.

“The prospect of job hunting in other provinces seemed daunting, and I wasn't ready to leave my home behind. In a moment of sheer determination, I decided to pursue a master's degree in nursing at the University of Venda, seeking a lifeline amidst the uncertainty.”

Thendo’s risk paid off, and her love for academic research was set aflame, with the smart lady enjoying her studies:

“It was during this time that I discovered my passion for teaching and decided to pursue nursing education alongside my clinical work. While I worked diligently during my master's studies, securing a permanent nursing position remained elusive, and I found myself navigating the world of contract work.”

Limpopo PhD graduate is a mom

The 28-year-old faced another academic challenge. In the midst of her studies in 2021, she became a mommy.

“Adding to the complexity of my doctoral journey, I became a mother. While this brought immense joy and fulfilment, it presented additional challenges.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support of my parents and husband, who played crucial roles in helping me navigate the responsibilities of motherhood alongside my academic pursuits.”

Thendo further adds that obtaining sustainable employment has continued to remain tough:

“Currently, I serve as a junior lecturer at the University of Venda on a contract basis, but I remain hopeful that a permanent opportunity is on the horizon.”

However, despite the turmoil and travail, the young academic still wants to become a rated professor and excel in the field of academia:

“The challenges have strengthened my determination to overcome obstacles and achieve my academic and professional goals.

“I've learned resilience, honed time management skills, and realised the significance of a strong support network. My upbringing in Mukula village and my education at Thengwe High School have been instrumental in shaping my journey.”

Thendo aspires to empower and inspire young female scientists and be a beacon of hope they can look to for motivation.

We, at Briefly News cannot wait to continue following the newly minted doctor’s journey. Thendo aptly notes that from humble beginnings, great things are possible, and we couldn't agree more!

