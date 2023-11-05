A 28-year-old young woman has obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing

The young woman, who bagged her qualification from the University of Venda, left many people inspired

Netizens were amped about the young lady’s success and left her the sweetest remarks in a post she shared on LinkedIn

A hard-working nursing graduate has left many people inspired by her feat.

Thendo Makhado is a newly minted Doctor of Philosophy. Image: Thendo Makhado/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The 28-year-old obtained her PhD in Nursing, specialising in Epilepsy, from the University of Venda and garnered much support on the post she shared.

Picture of nurse wows many

Smart Thendo Makhado seemed incredibly proud of her wonderful achievement and posted about the win on LinkedIn.

She captioned her post:

“Spring Graduation. PhD in nursing in the bag with five publications from the thesis. Dr TG Makhado, a 28-year-old young girl.”

Social media users impressed with nursing graduate

The newly minted doctor received many praises from people.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Nobuhle Zangqa left her a kind message:

“Congratulations, Doc.”

Slindile Fakazi was in awe of the young lady:

“So inspiring.”

Venetia Williams greatly admired her win:

“Super lady.”

Luambo J. Ramarumo wrote:

“Congratulations are in good order. Well done, Dr Makhado.”

Luxolo Mveni remarked:

“Warmest congratulations, dear Doc.”

Hycinthia (Nokuthula) Makhanya seemed warmed by her success:

“Well done, Doc. You are flying the nursing flag high. Congrats are in order for you, mbokodo.”

Tanya Zondi kindly added:

“Well done on all your hard work.”

zameka Ntetha shared:

“Well done.”

