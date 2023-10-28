One Limpopo trailblazer is thrilled about becoming a high court attorney after a ton of dedication and commitment to her goal

It takes many years of hard work, determination, a clerkship, board exams, and resilience to become a lawyer

Pertunia Mathole opened up to Briefly News about fulfilling her childhood dream of taking on the legal fraternity

A 26-year-old residing near Polokwane, Limpopo is proud of accomplishing her childhood goal of becoming a lawyer.

Pertunia Mathole in Limpopo always wanted to be an attorney. Image: Pertunia Mathole/LinkedIn.

Pertunia Mathole posted about being admitted as an attorney and shared photos from the special day, which many people loved.

Briefly News chatted with the newly minted legal professional, who reflected on her journey.

Lawyer in Limpopo wins big

Young Pertunia explained that her love of the field of law was ignited when she was in Grade 7:

“We had a career day at school and I was wearing an attorney's robe because all I wanted was to become a lawyer.

“It is fulfilling to see your childhood dreams turning into a reality. I am super excited and proud of myself."

While the future may be uncertain, the attorney knows that she wants to make the most of every opportunity she is offered:

“I am also a bit nervous because I do not know what the future has in store for me but at the same time, I am also looking forward to this new chapter.”

Attorney reflects on career challenges

Like all journeys, becoming an attorney was no walk in the park for Pertunia, who notes that she took every obstacle in her stride:

“The most challenging experience I have encountered was the search for articles of clerkship.

“Universities produce so many law graduates per year whilst law firms can only cater to a limited number of individuals.”

The lovely young lady offers thought-provoking advice to young legal students:

“It is a daunting experience. I would advise unemployed law graduates to not only limit themselves to being an attorney or an advocate but to also explore other careers within the legal profession.”

Gauteng law grad works as a makeup artist while looking for legal jobs: “I love the beauty business”

Briefly News previously spoke to an inspiring young woman in Soshanguve, Gauteng who is making the most of her life and grabbing all opportunities to be successful.

Shamine Mahlaela may have a Bachelor of Laws degree, but she is not ashamed to work as a beautician to make ends meet.

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the 27-year-old shared more about her beauty journey and dreams in the legal fraternity.

