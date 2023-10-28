One determined law graduate, originally from Ladysmith now residing in Durban, is over the moon about becoming an attorney

The 24-year-old holds a degree in law from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and shared her exciting news on LinkedIn

Talking to Noluthando Siyabonga Nhlabathi, Briefly News found out more about the young woman’s future ambitions

A hard-working lady originally from Ladysmith, currently residing and working in Durban is amped about a huge win.

Noluthando Siyabonga Nhlabathi in Durban is thrilled about being an attorney. Image: Noluthando Siyabonga Nhlabathi/LinkedIn.

Noluthando Siyabonga Nhlabathi holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and recently became a high court attorney, posting about the accolade on LinkedIn.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting with the young woman, who shared what the achievement meant to her.

Durban lawyer grabs win

The 24-year-old overcame many obstacles to become victorious, and notes that she is incredibly grateful for the win:

“I am so excited and proud of myself for achieving something that once seemed so far from reach.

“Getting my degree in itself was a feat, having done my final year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The uncertainty seemed so permanent at the time but I made it."

The ambitious Noluthando explains that it took a while to find her voice and become confident enough to appear in court:

“When I began my articles, one of my biggest challenges was appearing in court, but as time went on, it became easier. Granted, I'm still always nervous before an appearance.”

Young lawyer shares future aspirations

Noluthando has various dreams she wants to fulfil, and becoming an expert in various streams of law is something she’d love to achieve:

“At the moment, I'm trying to see if conveyancing is what I really want to do. Commercial law is also one of my big interests.

“Essentially, I'm just trying to see which part of the law is for me. Maybe I would even want to own a law firm at a later stage.”

