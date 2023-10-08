An exemplary woman originally from the Eastern Cape is taking the world by storm with her research

The 33-year-old obtained a PhD in Biochemistry and currently functions as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of the Free State

Talking to Briefly News, Nkhasi Lekena shares where her passion for the biochemical field first emerged

A passionate doctoral graduate originally from the Eastern Cape is grinding hard with her research in the field of biochemistry.

Nkhasi Lekena from Eastern Cape has a PhD in Biochemistry. Image: Nkhasi Lekena/LinkedIn.

Nkhasi Lekena posted about the jubilation she felt after obtaining her PhD from the University of the Free State.

Briefly News caught up with the 33-year-old, who reflected on some of her accomplishments and opened up about where her passion for biochemistry first emerged.

The PhD graduate is an inspiring researcher

Nkhasi explains that her academic journey has been a tumultuous ride that required both determination and strength:

“During my PhD, I delved into the synthetic production of equine chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone vital for enhancing reproduction in livestock, specifically sheep, cattle, and goats. It was an incredible scientific pursuit.

“Soon after completing my doctoral degree in March 2023, I embarked on a new chapter as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of the Free State. Here, I'm part of a research group dedicated to developing vaccines against Rotaviruses. This project promises significant contributions to public health.”

The passionate researcher further notes that she is currently in Berlin, Germany:

“I am one of the ten guest scientists chosen for the prestigious Werner Baltes Fellowship for 2023. This unique opportunity has brought together ten young scientists from various corners of the world to collaborate at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).

“This fellowship is a catalyst for acquiring diverse, transferable research skills that align with my career aspirations and my commitment to the development of my home country.”

Young PhD graduate from Eastern Cape shares passion

Nkhasi notes that her interest in biochemistry dates back to two decades ago:

“This was when I first set foot in a science laboratory during my secondary school days in rural Eastern Cape. It's this passion that fuelled my determination to pursue a PhD, despite the odds. I attended a secondary school without a science laboratory, which made the journey all the more challenging."

The young woman has made her family members, who currently reside in Klerksdorp, incredibly proud:

“Being the first in my family to obtain a PhD, and as a black woman in science, my path was often uncharted, but it was also filled with boundless possibilities. The sacrifices, long hours in the lab, and sleepless nights were all worth it.”

Nkhasi also utilises her knowledge and skillset to inspire young people:

“In my current role as a postdoctoral researcher, I cherish the opportunity to mentor students in my lab. This experience fuels my aspiration to become a lecturer.

“I also harbour dreams of becoming an independent and established researcher, specialising in issues related to African development.

“I firmly believe that my PhD in Biochemistry has equipped me with the ideal foundation for my personal career development.”

