A loving mother, wife, and high school teacher currently based in Gauteng is looking for opportunities to give back through agricultural volunteering opportunities

The 31-year-old holds a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics and is currently looking for volunteering positions in the field

Baloyi Seugnet told Briefly News that despite loving agriculture, when she could not find work in the field, she took on teaching

A caring mother originally from Limpopo and currently based in Gauteng aspires to give back to her community in a big way.

Baloyi Seugnet is a mom of two kids in Gauteng. She has a master's qualification in agricultural economics. Image: Supplied.

The 31-year-old is a mother of two adorable kiddies and obtained her Master of Science in Agricultural Economics in 2022.

Baloyi Seugnet posted on LinkedIn about looking for volunteering opportunities in the field of agriculture.

Briefly News caught up with the dedicated mom, who shared more about her desire to work in agriculture.

The high school teacher has a love for agriculture

Baloyi is a high school teacher and notes that after she was unable to find a job in agriculture, she decided to take on the role of an educator:

“I decided to become a teacher in 2018 because I couldn't find a job within the agricultural sector at that time. I wanted to continue learning while giving back to society. Pursuing my master's degree was a step towards enhancing my knowledge.

“I currently teach Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Mathematics to Grade 8 learners, and Agricultural Sciences to Grade 10 learners.”

However, despite her excellent mentorship of young people, her true love has always been agriculture:

“I am passionate about agricultural economics because it plays a crucial role in addressing food security, sustainability, and rural development. It's an intersection of my academic background and my commitment to making a positive impact in agriculture.”

Gauteng teacher shares why she wants to volunteer

Baloyi explains that through volunteering, she wants to apply her theoretical knowledge to the real world:

“I'm looking for volunteering opportunities that allow me to apply my knowledge of agricultural economics to help local communities, farmers, or organisations improve their agricultural practices and economic sustainability.”

The stunning master’s graduate shares a few of her future career aspirations:

“I could see myself taking on one of a few careers, which include: Agricultural Economist, where I will use my expertise to conduct research, analyse economic trends, and advise on agricultural policies, both locally and globally.

“Becoming a consultant in agricultural economics to assist farmers, agribusinesses, and organisations in optimising their operations, and financial strategies.”

“Focusing on research and data analysis within the agricultural sector to identify opportunities for growth and sustainability. These aspirations align with my passion for agricultural economics and my desire to contribute meaningfully to the field.”

