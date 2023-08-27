A hard-working carpenter from Soweto with a Wendy house business who recently started farming is quite happy with her career choice

Zandile Khumalo shared with Briefly News some of the challenges she faces in the agricultural sector

The young vegetable farmer further reflected on the reason she prefers entrepreneurship over a nine-to-five job

A determined Soweto carpenter-turned-vegetable-farmer loves being her own boss without reliance on a nine-to-five job.

Zandile Khumalo is from Soweto. She is a vegetable farmer and has a Wendy house enterprise. Image: Supplied.

Zandile Khumalo previously told Briefly News that while she wants success for both her farm and Wendy house business, since there is a lull in the former enterprise, she has fully immersed herself in farming.

The Soweto vegetable farmer faces many challenges

The businesswoman works hard to be successful. However, she, too faces many obstacles, with the upkeep of the farm quite difficult:

“Having to water the crops is tiring because I use a furrow. Sometimes, the thought of it makes me want to cry. Also, being in the sun is tough when it’s very hot.

“Sometimes, pests will eat whatever you've planted, and at times, with the chemicals, you might overuse the pesticides and cause the crops to burn.”

However, despite all the challenges and trial and error, Zandile notes that she’ll never quit, with the support of her partner being a huge blessing.

The carpenter-turned-farmer doesn’t want a job

Zandile explains that she’s always preferred entrepreneurship to working in an office because of the excitement and challenges of being a business owner:

“I am a person who usually loses concentration very easily, so at nine-to-five jobs, I've always lost focus. I'd always find excuses just to go out.

“I've done them. I've been a promoter before. I've worked at retailers, but my focus was always disturbed, so that showed me that I really cannot cope with being in one place and doing the same routine every day, especially indoors. I'd rather be outdoors and do my own thing.

The young farmer offers advice to budding entrepreneurs, lamenting that patience, hard work, and perseverance are fundamental:

“Focus on what you’re doing, be open-minded, willing to learn, and apply the knowledge you get from others. It’s also important to love your work and be present every day. Key attributes, such as determination, will go a long way.”

