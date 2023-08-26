One goal-driven mother of four in Johannesburg is proving how fulfilling it can be to take a leap of faith with your career

One month after leaving her job as a service specialist in the insurance industry, the hard-working woman opened a grocery store

Nomfundo Sibeko tells Briefly News about the power of dreaming and putting in the work to see the fruits of your labours

A visionary mom of four children in Katlehong, Johannesburg, has recently opened a grocery store in the township where she lives.

Nomfundo Sibeko is a mom in Johannesburg who opened a grocery store in her township. Image: Supplied.

Nomfundo Sibeko shared a post on LinkedIn, wherein she explained that she had no plan when quitting her job as a service specialist in the insurance industry and hadn’t been unemployed for 10 years.

Talking to Briefly News, the entrepreneur said she needed to take a leap of faith, and effectively opened her grocery store one month after resigning:

“The store idea was established over a year ago. I spent a month on research and collecting resources.”

Johannesburg businesswoman knew grocery store filled a gap

Nomfundo notes that she loved that her store was fulfilling a need in the market within her township and grabbed the opportunity:

“There was a need for something different that met customer needs and was relevant to the times. I opened the store in mid-August 2023.

“I left my previous job because I wanted to step out of my comfort zone, take risks, and do things in ways I had never done before. It was a moment of, 'What else can I do outside this?’.”

The perseverant lady also values education and holds several impressive credentials, including a Wealth Management NQF 5, a Business Communication Mechanism qualification, and a short-term insurance and healthcare class of business qualification. She is currently studying short-term insurance at NQF 5.

The Johannesburg mom with a grocery store is determined

The 32-year-old is quite ambitious and understands the importance of having various sources of income:

“I want to be in a position of influence and become an expert in any field I major in. I also want to have multiple income streams.”

“I had been working on my company, Fundi Business Consulting, as a side hustle [for a long time]. This included business development, CIPC registration, and tax returns. Then the birth of the grocery store came in.

Nomfundo is working hard to smash all the obstacles she faces with her business endeavours:

“My store is a walk-in. I had a challenge with ensuring I had security measures in place. The other challenging thing [with my business] was selling my idea to friends and family, who did not see the vision I had for the store.

“This initiative calls for every one of us to never stop dreaming. Speak about your dreams, speak to your dream, and eventually you will speak in it. It is not as easy as it looks.”

Nomfundo is a visionary. We, at Briefly News cannot wait to see how she uses her enterprise to uplift and inspire others.

