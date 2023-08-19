A hard-working self-taught carpenter in Soweto has decided to start an agricultural enterprise

The young lady makes beautiful Wendy houses, and is an ardent businesswoman

Talking to Briefly News, Zandile Khumalo explains that since business has been slow, she’s needed to supplement her income through vegetable farming

An innovative carpenter in Primrose, Soweto, has decided to venture into vegetable farming to make ends meet.

Zandile Khumalo is a carpenter from Soweto who constructs Wendy houses. She has also started vegetable farming. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously wrote about Zandile Khumalo impressing people with her Wendy house business, called Libolethu Wendy’s.

The young lady also shared that she is a self-taught carpenter and worked with 13 other people.

Now, in a follow-up chat, Zandile shares that she’s set her sights on farming, with her carpentry business facing a few challenges.

The Soweto carpenter is a go-getter in entrepreneurship

The businesswoman opens up about the progress of her business since her last conversation with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor:

“Well, your article helped a lot. We were able to reach more clients because of you and got some recognition from Africa as well.”

Explaining why she ventured into farming, Zandile notes that while she continues to strive hard with the Wendy house gig, due to a lull in business, she needed to be innovative and start a new hustle:

“Sometimes, it really gets dry. You get clients asking for quotations then going mute after that. It can go on for months. Sometimes when you need business, you get nothing.”

“So, because we sometimes don't have clients, I then decided to venture into agriculture as well – hectic job, if you ask me, but we try our level best to keep going.”

The Soweto carpenter turned farmer is a dreamer

Zandile wants success for both of her businesses – the Wendy house endeavour and her vegetable farm. The young woman farms butternut, cabbage, and more:

“With construction, I still dream of being the best. When it comes to the agricultural part, I want to see more of my produce in every country in Africa.

“I also want to one day create a lot of job opportunities for both young and old.”

Source: Briefly News