One dedicated lady in Johannesburg with a dumpling business has left many people inspired by her craft

The 44-year-old started her enterprise in 2017 and has provided jobs for many people along the way, with the entire business made up of 10 people currently

Talking to Briefly News, Metse Petunia Thebe said that although she has a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and a National Diploma in Fine Arts, food has always been her passion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One talented 44-year-old Johannesburg woman has left many people inspired.

Metse Petunia Thebe has a dumpling business. Image: Kasi Economy.

Source: Facebook

The entrepreneur holds multiple qualifications, including a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia from the University of Johannesburg and a National Diploma in Fine Arts from the institution previously known as Technicon Witwatersrand.

Metse Petunia Thebe, better known as ‘Petunia’, was honoured in an online post by the Kasi Economy Facebook page, with many people commenting on how amazing her business idea was.

Briefly News reached out to the innovative woman to find out more about her enterprise, called Cosmo Dumpling, that she started in 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Johannesburg entrepreneur who markets dumplings loves cooking

Despite Petunia holding various humanities-related qualifications, she notes that her passion for cooking has always shone through:

“Starting the dumpling business was by default because of how much I love cooking. I have always loved the culinary field.”

The businesswoman, whose company consists of 10 people, shared her biggest business challenge:

“Loadshedding has always been the main obstacle to my business.”

Despite Petunia not being a qualified chef, her love of business and food has always been the driving force behind her success. She plays a role in ensuring people in her community have an income:

“I have employed people over time. In total, we are 10 so far.”

Explaining where she would love to see Cosmo Dumpling in the next few years, the ambitious woman shared her hopes:

“I want my business to be accessible to every individual in South Africa, hence we are aiming at pushing it to other provinces.”

Petunia is a true inspiration to all women, young and old!

Gauteng woman thrives with food businesses after initially struggling to find sustainable employment

In a similar story by Briefly News, after struggling to find solid employment to cover all her bills, one hard-working lady in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, decided to make things happen for herself.

The 28-year-old first sold avocados and atchar as a side hustle before starting her catering business.

Senzekile Mabasa shares with Briefly News her journey and dreams of success for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News