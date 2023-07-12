A young lady received her flowers for her cooking grind, which she uses to feed her family

The talented chef provides grub for students living on campus, and her first day was hell

Despite the body aches and pains, she gave herself a pat on the back, and so did the nation.

A young woman beat the odds to cook for res students. Image: @xeno.cooks

Mzansi commended a woman's hustle spirit after she shared how difficult her first day cooking for university students was.

In an emotional post, she poured her heart out about her experience and how she went the extra mile to make a living.

Woman's first day as university student chef was demanding, she says

It is inspiring to see a young woman beating the odds and grinding to put food on the table. @Xeno.cooks's story is one of overcoming trials and tribulations and refusing to give up.

Her video reached over 80K views on TikTok and received strong support from netizens.

@Xeno.cooks's caption describes how she felt after her first day on the grind.

She explained how her feet were swollen, and her back was painful. She also cried herself to sleep because of how difficult the task was.

Despite this, she expressed gratitude to God for being able to start a cooking business that could feed her and her family. Such a heartwarming journey is well-applauded and should inspire other young women not to give up.

Watch the beautiful video here:

Netizens support young chef's grinding spirit after cooking for university students

South Africans were behind her grind and handed it to her for bravery in starting a business.

Mthokozisi said that, given the opportunity, he would show her support.

"If I were at your res, I would support you. I don't like cooking."

No_Boo_Hle@01 called her an inspiration.

"I love this for you ke, sana."

Nompumelelo pointed out that she ought to spoil herself.

"Reward yourself with a day at the spa and with lunch not cooked by you."

Masana_S clapped her hands for her.

"You should be proud of yourself."

Ngunelihle encouraged her never to give up.

"I am proud of you. Ungasayeki."

Woman overcomes employment to start a food business

