A self-taught cook in Mpumalanga who bakes and cooks for a living loves feeding people in need and helps homeless people in her community

Sandisiwe Nkosi started making delicious food for those in need two years ago and said that she feeds between 30 to 50 people weekly

Talking to Briefly News, the 24-year-old explained that she started preparing meals for people because she had the urge to do good for her neighbourhood

A hard-working, self-taught cook from Witbank, Mpumalanga is using her God-given gift to help people in need by feeding the homeless delicious, home-cooked meals every Sunday.

Sandisiwe Nkosi is a kind cook who feeds the homeless in her community of Mpumalanga. Image: Sandisiwe Nkosi/Supplied and food.ingwithhope/Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Sandisiwe Nkosi said she has no formal cooking education. The innovative young lady is running a catering business, where she whips up wonderful creations for clients:

“I bake and cook for a living. I sell scones, make birthday cakes and offer catering services for all types of events.

“I've just always loved the art of cooking. I used to watch cooking shows after school from primary school, my siblings have stories about that.”

The 24-year-old explains that she started feeding the needy two years ago:

“I had the urge to do something for my community and my sister needed community service hours to complete her school curriculum.

“So, I recruited a few students from her school who were interested in the cause and they did their community service hours helping me peel, cook and hand out the food every Sunday.”

The self-taught cook feeds up to 50 homeless people

Briefly News previously wrote about the Good Samaritan inspiring many people with her caring nature, with netizens wowed by her.

Sandisiwe is truly a warm-hearted person and feeds between 30 and 50 people weekly from her own pocket:

“I rely on the business profits to cater to the cause.

So, from what I make every week from selling scones, I take a bit and buy any supplies I need to cook and serve on Sundays.”

The caring young lady notes that she loves helping people in need:

“I'm from the black African community and the saying goes, ‘umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’ (a person is a person because of others).

“My motto is that if I can offer help in any way, I will.

"I believe it will come back to me in a different way. But most importantly, the smiles I get in return [make me so happy].”

