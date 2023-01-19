A dedicated young vegetable farmer from Magabeni in KwaZulu-Natal has opened up about how therapeutic gardening is

The 31-year-old, who farms cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes and more, has explained that she uses a small plot of land in a school to grow her vegetables

Talking to Briefly News, Sthembile Ngubane said that she dreams of creating job opportunities for others in future and growing her business

A young woman residing in a small township called Magabeni in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has reflected on how therapeutic gardening and farming have been for her.

The woman found happiness as a farmer. Image: Sthembile Ngubane/Agriculture and Young.

Sthembile Ngubane tells Briefly News that she cannot disclose the challenges she was facing, but gardening helped her obtain peace of mind in 2018 during difficult periods of her life.

The 31-year-old farms on a small piece of land in Sheshisa Primary school in her community after she stopped working in a store at Galleria Mall:

“I was going through personal issues I can't talk about. I needed to keep myself busy [so that] I wouldn't focus on the issues that were happening.”

In a post on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, Sthembile explained that she farms vegetables such as spinach, butternut, tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce, green pepper and more.

The young woman finds joy and peace through farming

The farmer further noted that she conducted research and asked people questions about gardening, with the agricultural procedures an ongoing learning process for her:

“I was going through many challenges and had to choose between therapy and gardening and gardening won.”

Sthembile advised young people who are passionate about farming to start with what they have and to learn as much as possible along the way:

“With fenced land, water and passion, you're good to go.

“I water some of the land with watering cans, but I don't care because I love what I'm doing. It brings peace of mind for me. It is my happy place.”

The hard-working woman further tells Briefly News that she has big dreams for her business, which she named Sthelo Eshile Farm:

“My dreams for the future are to own a farm or farms that will have crop production in tunnels and open land, [as well as] cows and chicken layers.

“[I would also like] working resources/equipment and want to create job opportunities in future.”

