One woman wowed TikTok with how she has managed to build a profitable cleaning business

TikTok page @tropicalcleanings_ shared a video of the founder explaining her inspiring journey

People flooded the comment section with praise and questions on how to do it themselves

Especially in South Africa, the cleaning industry is not seen as the most profitable. One US woman started a cleaning business that is making her the equivalent of R149k a week.

We all know that domestic workers are exploited in SA, but private cleaning services are a whole different industry and that is what this woman does.

TikTok page @tropicalcleanings_ had its founder come on and share how she managed to start her cleaning business and turn it into a profitable business. She now employs 20 people and rakes in the cash by working only four hours a day.

Take a look at how she did it:

The woman gets people interested in the cleaning business

While cleaning didn’t seem so glamorous, seeing those numbers changed a lot of people’s minds. The comment section was quickly filled by people wanting to know more.

See some comments below:

@Claudia asked:

“Please share how did you start building your clientele.”

@Alejandro Garcia said:

“The role model our daughters need.”

@Johanna said:

“Can you give pointers on how you got started? Hubby and I are interested in starting our own cleaning business.”

@Odoyle said:

“I know someone who does this and she does very well for herself $$$.”

@Alyssa Ruta said:

“I honestly like to clean. I think it’s time I start my own biz.”

@thomasherold7 said:

“Wow, you are making $62.50 per hour. It’s amazing what housekeepers can make when they manage their time. Keep up the good work.”

