A resilient gqom artist residing in Cape Town has opened up about the trauma of losing her baby

Despite Lemmuela Dhladhla being made aware that her little one had a low chance of survival, her faith in God remained steadfast

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman opens up about her traumatic experience and notes that she would still love to have babies in future

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A strong banker, who is also a gqom artist living in Cape Town, has reflected on the pain of losing her baby in 2021 after giving birth at seven months.

Lemmuela Dhladhla never gave up on her baby and still dreams of being a mother. Image: Lemmuela Dhladhla/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Lemmuela Dhladhla had a high-risk pregnancy, with her baby’s organs growing outside of their body, which is a defect referred to as Omphalocele.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omphalocele affects the abdominal wall of a foetus, with the liver, intestines, and other organs growing outside of the tummy in a translucent sac.

Despite being told that she might not even be able to spend five minutes with her baby after they were born, the 30-year-old refused to terminate her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Talking to Briefly News, the young musician notes that she always wanted to be a mom:

“I had difficulties conceiving. My partner and I were trying for a baby and it felt like I would never get pregnant.

“When I found out I was expecting, it felt like I had my miracle baby.”

The gqom artist was told about her baby’s birth defect during her second trimester

The young woman notes that around her third month of pregnancy, she found out about the condition:

“We had trouble determining the gender of the baby because they were facing backward.

“I was then referred to a specialist who discovered that my baby’s organs were growing outside of the body in a little sac.”

“Just by the look on the specialist’s face, I could tell that something was wrong. It isn’t an experience I would like any mother to go through.”

Lemmuela was also ill for the better part of her pregnancy and explains that she had trouble walking and would often have panic attacks.

But despite the mental and emotional pain she was facing, the Cape Town woman refused to lose faith:

“I come from a family where we strongly believe in God and I believed that He would make a miracle happen. My partner and family were also very supportive.”

The Cape Town woman had a traumatic birthing experience

The musician says that she had a very painful experience while birthing her baby.

“Giving birth was the worst experience ever because everything relied on me and the baby needed me to survive.”

Lemmuela explains that while giving birth, she even blacked out from the pain.

After she had given birth, the doctors told her that her little one sadly didn’t survive:

“I gave birth to a beautiful little girl. She was quite big. A little doll.”

The strong woman previously told Briefly News that she took a break from social media and music during her pregnancy and after birthing her baby to deal with the pain.

In 2022, she finally found the courage to go back to music:

“When I was giving birth, I literally felt like I was dying.

“I decided to go back to music because I was grateful for life and wanted to get back because it’s my passion.”

Lemmuela says that she would still love to be a mom:

"I would love to have babies. I love kids. I love babies. While I am scared, if God blesses me with children, I would love to have them.”

From being called "barren” to having a cute baby boy with loving hubby: Multitalented lady reflects on blessings

In another story by Briefly News, a proud momma from Gauteng has reflected on her journey to motherhood after her previous marriage left her broken.

The multitalented woman went from being mocked by people who assumed she could not conceive to having a cute baby boy with a doting husband.

Talking to Briefly News, Gail Motloung opened up about how grateful she is for the blessing of her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News