A gorgeous, multitalented woman from Cape Town is all about pursuing her love of music and building her name in the male-dominated industry.

Lemmuela Dhladhla is a banker, DJ, Gqom artist, plus-size model and more. Image: Lemmuela Dhladhla/Supplied.

Working as a banker during the day at Nedbank hasn’t stopped Lemmuela Dhladhla, whose stage name is ‘Lemme’, from fighting for her dreams, with the young woman a Gqom artist, DJ, and much more.

Talking to Briefly News, the 30-year-old explains that her single mom inspired her love of the arts:

“My mom was impactful because she played a crucial role in building my self-confidence from a very young age.

"She made me the family’s entertainer and believed in everything I ventured into.

“Art has always been my passion. I was that kid in school who was doing everything; I played the marimba, played the flute, was in the Hip Hop dance class, and was in the choir at school.”

Lemme said that her mom, Beaulah Gcwabe Dhladhla, was an artist and well-known actress on popular Mzansi shows Abakwazi Denge andVelaphi:

Despite the family’s struggles, Beaulah ensured her daughter had the best education and attended St. George's Grammar School, with the young woman noting that her mom’s determination always inspired her.

Lemme, who holds qualifications in banking and public relations, is a true multifaceted woman, with the beaut also a plus-size model who loves dance.

While studying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), her love of music was ignited even more:

“I was a campus DJ on UniFM and had the opportunity to interview well-known names in the music scene, such as Big Nuz, Kelly Khumalo, Chad Saaiman, and Khaya Mthethwa.”

The artist pursues her musical dreams on the weekend and after hours

Despite her musical career currently being a side hustle, Lemme has still managed to achieve so much:

“In 2018, I represented the Western Cape in the Nedbank Ke Yona presenter search.

"In 2019, my musical career kickstarted, and I was featured on DJ Mowie’s EP record.

“I was also the vocals of 'Nantsi Ingxaki’ and ‘Khetile’; hit singles that dubbed me the ‘Gqom goddess’.”

Lemme has released her first single, eFigeni, which was produced by artist, Jive MaWeekend.

Her greatest achievement was when Mawu Hamba noJesu, a Gqom Gospel song she featured on, won the 2019 Ukhonukamva Music Awards.

The Gqom goddess has faced heart-wrenching personal tragedy

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the artist took a break from music. During that period, Lemme also fell pregnant and focused all her attention on being an expectant momma:

“In 2021, I gave birth in June, and while giving birth, I lost my baby. This took a huge toll on me, and I took a break from everything.”

But with all the pain her little one’s passing caused her, the formidable lady notes that she’s also developed a greater appreciation for how precious life is:

“In 2022, I decided to return to the music scene and have some interesting projects lined up, including being part of a reality show that will showcase upcoming artists from Cape Town.”

The stunner is also a remarkable DJ who has performed at events such as Rocking the Daisies and Fact Durban Rocks.

Lemme offers helpful advice to women who want to take on the music industry:

“The world is your oyster. It will be tough in the beginning, but never give up. Whether the support is there or not, if you have passion, keep pushing. The sky is the limit!”

