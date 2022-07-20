Rising Durban star, DJ Rosetta D33p, is doing the absolute most as a female artist in the music scene and wants to support other women in the industry

The 28-year-old has had a big year, winning the Shaya Ingoma Smirnoff contest and also recently performing at this year’s Durban July

The stunning sis has big plans and wants to hone her skills in producing, travel around the world with her music and collaborate with other DJs

The gorgeous DJ Rosetta D33p, who is from a small township in Durban called Clermont, is setting flames to the music industry despite growing up in a community where there are very few success stories.

Durban-born DJ Rosetta D33p is making big moves in the music industry and recently performed at the Durban July. Image: rosetta_d33p/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The good sis, whose full name is Nompumelelo Rosetta Hlatshwayo, won the Smirnoff Shaya Ingoma contest and has big plans for the future.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting to this rising star in an Instagram live interview, where the stunner spoke about the area she grew up in, her future plans and her desire to help other women realise their dreams.

The Durban DJ grew up in an under-resourced township

Rosetta explains that she grew up in a community where opportunities were few and far between, but it was her love of music that led her to become a DJ:

“I’ve always loved music and it’s always been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Growing up in a place like Clermont, I didn’t have a lot of role models around me. It’s a place where there are very rare success stories, so I always wanted to be someone who could be inspiring to others around me and show them that if I can do it, so can they.”

The 28-year-old says that her stage name, DJ Rosetta D33p, is a reflection of who she is as a person and an artist:

“Rosetta is my second name and the ‘D33p’ comes from me being a very calm person. I enjoy deep house music and chilled vibes and I love deep, meaningful conversations. So, the name holistically reflects who I am.”

The stunner explains that she ventured into deep house because of how much the genre resonated with her, and she just wanted to embrace the music.

“I focus on house music because it is one of the genres I resonate with, but I would like to work with other artists from various genres to open up my creativity. I also listen to various types of music, not only deep house.”

DJ Rosetta D33p won the Smirnoff Shaya Ingoma competition

Earlier this year, Rosetta won the Smirnoff Shaya Ingoma contest and is still on cloud nine about the achievement and the opportunities it afforded her:

“The Smirnoff competition is actually the first contest that aims to embrace the talent of female DJs, so I am very grateful to them for coming up with such a campaign and addressing the inequalities in the industry. The moment I saw the contest being advertised, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I joined the competition and I’m happy to be the winner.”

Rosetta says that she won the contest by asking people to vote for her daily and showing off her unique style and talent as a female DJ in the industry.

The good sis notes that she also won some cool prizes and a trip to the International Music Summit (IMS) in Spain.

“At IMS, I had a chance to meet a lot of different artists from around the world and was exposed to a lot of different music; that experience alone was amazing. Through the competition, I also got a lot of gigs, opportunities and exposure, especially on social media.”

Rosetta performed at Durban July, which is one of the biggest events in Mzansi, and totally slayed as she shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry:

“It was so amazing, especially the feedback and reactions that I got from people. I was so happy because I think I was doubting myself, being on stage, and meeting many of my role models. I was a little intimidated, but the reactions from people gave me the belief that I am good enough, despite my initial nervousness.”

The beaut also believes that while South Africans are making big moves in the global music scene and showing the world Mzansi’s unique cultures, female DJs are still not given enough opportunity to grow:

“We still have too many female DJs not getting enough training and mentorship to sharpen their skills. [There should be more] programmes and campaigns from government and the industry to push female DJs to pursue what they love.”

The deep house DJ has big plans for the future and will release a song in August

Rosetta has a love for production and wants to continue honing her skills. She believes that women have a lot to offer in terms of producing their own music:

“I have ventured into production and would love to create a project from start to finish as a female producer, master the song, and complete it on my own. That is one of the things I would love to achieve. I feel like we are so creative as females and we haven’t really explored bringing that flavour to production, so I want to inspire other ladies to get more into producing their own music.”

The sis says that Zinhle and Black Coffee are two of her favourite DJs and she would love to collaborate with them in future:

“I appreciate DJ Zinhle being an entrepreneur, DJ and mother, because it shows that you can be anything that you want as a female.”

Rosetta believes that her five-year-old self would be extremely proud of who she is now and the person she’s become. She also explains that because all female artists are so unique and individualistic, she doesn’t really have competition:

“I don’t have competition because my vibe is very unique and cannot be compared. I tap into the nostalgic sounds that many have not ventured into. But as artists, we are all different and very unique, so you can’t really compare.”

The good sis will be releasing a song next month on 6 August, just three days before Women’s Day, called Shaya Ingoma. She would also love to travel, produce more music, grow her brand and sharpen her producing skills.

Rosetta also wants to start an initiative to support other women, not only in music but in education and various other sectors, helping to make their dreams a reality.

The babe further advises prospective female DJs to work hard and never compare themselves to others:

“It’s so important to know what you want to achieve in life because that will guide you. You also need to look for opportunities and associate yourself with people who have knowledge. Work hard, believe in yourself, and let your journey unfold.”

