DJ Zinhle revealed that she is on the cover of Glamour Magazine after she was recently trolled by social media bullies when her no-make-up picture was posted online

The Umlilo hitmaker her fans were not having any of that and quickly jumped onto the timeline to defend their fav from the trolls

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News after the incident, a celebrity make-up artist applauded DJ Zinhle for allowing her skin to breath

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle is on a winning streak that not even online bullies can stop her. The stunner recently shot to the top of Mzansi Twitter trends when her unflattering picture made it to social media.

DJ Zinhle has shared that she is on the cover of Glamour Magazine days after being trolled for her looks. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

The picture which was taken during her reality television shows The Unexpected had peeps saying nasty comments about her looks. Many said she uses makeup to cover up her real looks while others suggested she should stick to her sleek look even when she is relaxing at home.

Briefly News caught up with Siki, a celebrity make-up artist and skincare expert who explained why DJ Zinhle decided to "let her skin breathe." She said people need to introduce a skincare routine that does not weigh down their skin.

"As a make-up artist and being blessed to work with skincare brands, I’ve come to understand the importance of taking good care of your skin

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Because we are all in different careers some require putting on make-up every single day making it difficult to let your skin breathe which can result in clogged pores or dull and tired skin.

"The only way to prevent this is to have a good skincare routine that can include cleansing, and exfoliating to allow better absorption for your serums or creams which will give your skin the tools it needs to breathe and feel rejuvenated it’s all in your preference. Provided that the result feels fresh and radiant."

The celebrity make-up artist who has worked with stars such as Ayanda Thabethe and Linda Mtoba denounced beauty standards in the entertainment industry. She said the term "beauty standards" alone does not allow people to explore their own definition of beauty. She added:

"I think the word “beauty standard” alone is hideous. Because life teaches us that everything has levels, school, job, weather, and life. We then made the mistake of classifying beauty. And living by someones else’s definition of what true beauty is, or living by “industry standards”. Instead of embracing what it means to you."

However, the Siyabonga hitmaker seemed unfazed by the hate. She recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is the cover girl for Glamour Magazine's July Beauty Issue. She wrote:

"I'm so honoured to be featured as the cover girl on this year's @glamour_sa Beauty Issue in association with @finesse_scent."

DJ Zinhle catches strays after Murdah Bongz is accused of skipping out on dad duties for his alleged 1st born

Briefly News also reported that Murdah Bongz has been accused of being a deadbeat father to his alleged firstborn. The music producer trended on the timeline for all the wrong reasons.

His known baby mama, DJ Zinhle, found herself catching stray bullets after the rumour trended on social media. The Black Motion member apparently has another baby with former entertainment journalist Lerato Matsotso.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and alleged that Murdah Bongz has a one-year-old son with Lerato.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News