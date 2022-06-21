Murdah Bongz has been accused of skipping out on dad duties for his alleged first born child with former entertainment journalist Lerato Matsotso

Murdah Bongz has been accused of being a deadbeat father to his alleged first born. The music producer trended on the timeline for all the wrong reasons.

DJ Zinhle caught stray bullets after Murdah Bongz was accused of not taking care of his alleged 1-year-old. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle

His known baby mama, DJ Zinhle, found herself catching stray bullets after the rumour trended on social media. The Black Motion member apparently has another baby with former entertainment journalist Lerato Matsotso.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and alleged that Murdah Bongz has a one-year-old son with Lerato. Along with a snap of Lerato and Murdah Bongz with Zinhle's baby, the controversial blogger wrote:

"Bongani Mohasana is accused of being a deadbeat to his son who is a lil over a year old. Before being paraded by DJ Zinhle, Bongani was dating Lerato Matsoso. Their relationship started in 2014 until he started hooking up with DJ Zinhle. It is said Lerato was pregnant at the time."

Peeps took to the timeline and dragged DJ Zinhle for being "worst" than Bonang Matheba. Bonang took AKA from the Umlilo hitmaker when she was pregnant with Kairo.

@ChrisExcel102 asked:

"Since DJ Zinhle is 'matured' why is she not encouraging her handbag to feed his other child?"

@ma_coomalow10 wrote:

"A man will honestly love and be there wholeheartedly for his offspring manisathandana. Once the relationship is over, forget about that man being there for his child."

@SaintPhilomena4 said:

"So Bonang took A.K.A from DJ Zinhle when DJ Zinhle was pregnant and DJ Zinhle took Bongz from Lerato Matsoso when Lerato was pregnant."

@nonto_ngwenya commented:

"Ey Nkos yam! Watching your baby daddy love his other children whilst being a deadbeat to y’all. And your child growing up to see their dad love his other children but not him. Childhood traumas just piling up."

@NoX_Malcom wrote:

"Hey! Karma is people's best friend! So what Bonang did to Zinhle she's doing to Lerato?"

@Youngandrestle6 added:

"So basically she can't blame Queen BONANG for anything coz she's worst? I love this reveal. The truth always comes out. I knew something about her was off. An act of sweetness. She's a home wrecker. Chile, at least BONANG ensured the rapper took care of his baby girl."

DJ Zinhle claps back at troll calling her out for celebrating AKA on Father's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle took to her Twitter page to pay tribute to her former lover and baby daddy, AKA. The stunner shared a cute picture of the Fela In Versace rapper carrying their daughter Kairo and wrote:

"Happy Father's Day @akaworldwide."

DJ Zinhle's simple and sweet Father's Day messages divided social media users, reports TshisaLIVE. The star was dragged by peeps who accused her of disrespecting her man and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

Responding to the trolls, Zinhle said they should take their advice when facing the same situation one day. She tweeted:

"May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on."

Source: Briefly News