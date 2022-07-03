Ntsiki Mazwai found herself topping Mzansi's Twitter trending lists after she posted a picture showing off her bare chest

The controversial media personality posed naked while at the beach rocking nothing but bright-coloured underwear

The star's picture caught the attention of Mzansi's social media users who flocked to the comments section with mixed reactions

Ntsiki Mazwai is on Mzansi's Twitter trending lists once again. The star who never shies away from drama got peeps talking with her recent post.

Ntsiki Mazwai is trending on social media after posting a picture at the beach. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The controversial poet, popular for always speaking her mind without sugar-coating her opinions left her fans and followers speechless when she posed naked in a picture.

Taking to her Twitter page on 3 July, the poet and singer pulled a shocker when she posted a snap she took while she was at the beach. The stunner posed wearing nothing but her underwear. Ntsiki quickly shot to the top of the trending list as peeps dished their thoughts on her snap.

Many accused Ntsiki Mazwai of seeking clout, while others commended her for embracing her body and showing it off.

@Collen_KM said:

"Instead of hating on my beautiful woman Ntsiki, they should be learning to be confident in their bodies and skin but they opted for hate."

@turvy87 commented:

"I don't see anything wrong with you at all, I hope you drown out the noise. Speaking of noise, I saw you on one of my school seniors feed on Instagram."

@steynmolema added:

"So when you lose relevance you get naked but it's non of my business."

Source: Briefly News