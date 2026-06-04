Bafana Bafana have attracted growing support in Mexico as local fans turn out to watch the team's World Cup preparations

Hundreds of supporters attended an open training session and eagerly interacted with South African players

The warm reception comes just days before Bafana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico

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Bafana Bafana are winning over Mexican football fans as crowds attend training sessions in Pachuca. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana are winning over football supporters in Mexico and building an unexpected home support base ahead of their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African national team has received a warm welcome in Pachuca, where fans have turned up in large numbers to watch training sessions and meet players. The growing interest comes less than a week before Hugo Broos' side faces co-hosts Mexico on 11 June.

Bafana Bafana attract crowds at training in Pachuca

Bafana Bafana's second open training session was held at Estadio Hidalgo, the home of Mexican top-flight club Club de Fútbol Pachuca.

Several hundred supporters attended the session, with reports suggesting the crowd may have exceeded 1,000 people.

Videos shared on social media showed players signing autographs, posing for photographs and spending time with supporters. One young Mexican fan received a South African jersey from Broos before the players signed it for him.

The interaction drew praise from local fans and further strengthened the positive reception the team has enjoyed since arriving in Mexico.

Mexican supporters embrace South Africa

Club de Fútbol Pachuca celebrated the visit on X and thanked the South African team for engaging with local supporters.

The club said its fans enjoyed watching the national team's training session and appreciated the opportunity to collect autographs, take photographs and share in the excitement surrounding the World Cup. The club posted:

"What a great day at Huracán! Our fans enjoyed the South African national team's training session at Estadio Hidalgo. Training, autographs, photos, and lots of joy.

"Thanks for visiting us and sharing with our people Bafana Bafana."

Supporters from both countries also shared their reactions online

Mexican and South African supporters continued sharing positive reactions online after videos of Bafana Bafana's training session circulated on social media.

X user @mama_aizo commented:

"You guys want to confuse us on match day hey. Now we will be supporting both teams. You have been the best host tbh."

The Football Corner account wrote:

"We love Pachuca!!!"

@JayNtuli jokingly urged Mexican clubs to take notice of South African talent, saying:

"Please sign few South African players."

Mexican supporter @Villynev praised the team's choice of training base, writing:

"It's no coincidence the Bafana took us as the home team. They'll be flying high in Mexico City. Hold on tight, Mexican national team, because they're gearing up in the nation's top-notch facilities."

Another supporter, @robertoflores24, focused on the atmosphere at the training session. He said:

"I hope the stands at the Azteca look like this for the upcoming games."

@Azuldsd96 was impressed by the turnout, commenting:

"More people showed up to see South Africa than for the entire tournament at the pachuquita."

South African supporter @Sekgatha highlighted the connection developing between the team and local fans, posting:

"Our number one supporter."

Bafana Bafana charmed fans in Mexico with an open training session. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Hugo Broos focused on the World Cup challenge

While the positive reception has generated excitement, Broos remains focused on preparing his players for the tournament.

The South Africans arrived in Mexico earlier this week and are based in Pachuca, which sits approximately 2,430 metres above sea level. Broos previously explained that arriving early was important to help the squad adjust to the altitude.

Bafana will open their campaign against Mexico on 11 June before facing Czechia on 18 June and South Korea on 24 June in Group A.

The enthusiastic reception in Pachuca suggests Bafana Bafana have already made a strong impression in Mexico. While the real test awaits on the pitch, the South Africans appear to have gained plenty of admirers before a ball has even been kicked at the World Cup.

Bafana Bafana train under tight security ahead of World Cup

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations in Mexico have unfolded under heightened security as authorities ramp up safety measures ahead of the tournament.

Hugo Broos' squad began training in Pachuca with security personnel visible around the team's base camp and training venues. The precautions form part of a wider operation across Mexico, where authorities are preparing for the arrival of millions of visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News