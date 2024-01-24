A woman on TikTok posted a video celebrating the first year of her medical internship after being rejected by all medical schools earlier.

Her story shares her perseverance to achieve her dreams and to let others know that life doesn't end with rejection

Mzansi came through to congratulate her on her achievement and hard work in the face of different obstacles

A medical school student finished her first year of her internship after being rejected by every South African school in the past. Source: @kundi_m

Source: TikTok

It can be difficult to see failure or rejection as a reason to keep going, with many people moving on and giving up their dreams at the first setback.

While many students leaving matric at the end of 2023 might not get into the preferred school or even be able to study the program that they want, there are many opportunities to achieve still, whether it be taking a second preference or even redoing matric exams to get the marks needed for acceptance.

An inspiration

A young woman, @Kundi_m_, posted a video sharing how she was rejected from all South African medical schools but still pushed to get into the University of the Witwatersrand medical school. She has finished the first year of her internship.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi elated

The comment section saw many come forth calling her an inspiration for the hard work she put into achieving her dreams.

Damatria was inspired:

"You’re a true inspiration for young girls out there, myself included! ❤️Keep going ❤️"

Wanga shared her happiness:

"I’m so proud of you Kundi ♥️"

Nkoana reached out for help:

"Hi, how did you get into medical while being rejected? Because I have the same problem, can you help me?"

Jane was delighted:

"You are such an amazing person, Kundi, thank you for everything you have done for me; God bless you ❤️"

Yandarr wished her luck:

"Congratulations, Sisi; I hope you had fun at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital."

Woman opens up about getting into medical school, with just 45% in maths

In other Briefly News, a medical student intrigued many netizens after sharing that she obtained 45% in mathematics.

After being accused of lying by people in the comments, the woman posted her NSC certificate, revealing the low math mark.

Source: Briefly News