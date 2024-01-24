While many of South Africa spent the last week celebrating the 2023 class of matric for their achievements in the exams, many have also cheered on the hard work of the teachers

A teacher posted a video sharing her joy with her school as she was recognized for her work with her matrics, who achieved distinctions in her subject

Mzansi joined in on the commemorations in the comment section by praising the importance of teachers

The history teacher posted a video of her celebrations with her school as her students achieved distinctions. Source: TikTok/ @tshe_pisow

While many South Africans celebrate the hard work of our matriculants who achieved stellar results in the 2023 academic year, many have forgotten the exhausting work teachers have done to get our youth to where they are.

Dedicated educator

The woman posted a TikTok video celebrating her achievement of having her class receive distinctions in her subject by lying down and having her colleagues celebrate her.

Back to school

The comment section was flooded with love and praise for her and all teachers, with many saying that they would have appreciated her as a teacher.

Mokgadi Molepo was happy for her:

"Well done sis im celebrating with you."

Boni wished she had taught her:

"Why weren’t you my teacher? History is the one subject that ruined my statement."

Rofhiwa is inspired to go back to school:

'This boosted my idea of going back to school to do my matric again so I can get distinctions because I am not happy with my 2020 grade 12 statement."

Mixo Mathasha celebrated with her:

"Congratulations, sesi it’s times like these that make me want to teach Grade 12's instead of Grade 1 "

Kgabo wrote:

"Congratulations, you're the best teacher "

Tiego Kholofelo was proud of her:

"Congratulations making us proud all the way."

Disego was elated:

"Congrats, baby girl, inspired. Commitment, hard work. Always "

Pindu loved the school environment in the video:

"When your work environment is your home."

