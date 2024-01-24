A teacher posted a TikTok video of her students finding out that she had recently been married and they rushed to congratulate her

The heartwarming video shows their absolute joy for her new life

Mzansi came to the comment section to congratulate her but also commended her relationship with her students

A newly married teacher posted her students' responses to her recent nuptials. Source: TikTok/ @sisandad

While many of us remember our teachers as strict and distant, with no real idea of their lives, one teacher has developed a good and respectful relationship with her students.

The teacher on TikTok @Sisandad uses her page to show her life as a teacher and the celebrations with her students.

The cool teacher

She recently posted a video of her students finding that she had recently gotten married, and the responses were nothing short of heart-warming. The video shows her students coming in one-by-one screaming and congratulating her on her marriage.

Heart-melting response

Netizens came to the comments section to show their appreciation for the relationship she has developed with her students, which they believe is conducive to a good learning environment and allows them to express themselves adequately. Some commented on the cold relationship many from the previous years had with teachers.

Unuthy was filled with appreciation:

"I’m of the view this generation is doing well at school. They have great relatable teachers "

Lizzy Moloko looks back at the older teachers:

"The old teachers hate us because we have a relationship with our learners they say why are we friends with learners."

Winzet wrote:

"Where were these teachers."

Ndimphiwe was inspired:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you and grant you all your heart desires "

Sinazo appreciated the classroom energy:

"Love the vibe ❤️❤️"

Passionate teacher puts on a show as he teaches his class with vibey song

In another Briefly News article about teachers and their students, a video of a teacher demonstrating a fun song as part of his lesson has been doing the rounds online.

The footage posted on TikTok shows him putting on a fun and educational performance for his class. The educator displayed a true passion for his profession, leaving many South African netizens inspired.

