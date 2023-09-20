An innovative teacher in Mpumalanga is making waves on TikTok for her unique approach to teaching Afrikaans

By blending dancing and fun into her lessons, she has captured the hearts of people in Mzansi

Speaking to Briefly News, Anzel Roux says most teachers go to school to teach, but she goes to school to influence positive behaviour because that is the root of effective learning

An Mpumalanga teacher shared a video of how she teaches Afrikaans by making it fun through dancing. Images: @anfreakenzel

An innovative teacher has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her unique approach to teaching Afrikaans.

Teacher TikTok video trends

Anzel Roux shared a TikTok video on how she is changing how young minds perceive the often dreaded subject. In a world where dances and beats reign supreme, the young educator decided to blend education with entertainment. She discovered that her pupils' enthusiasm soared when she introduced dance moves and catchy beats into her Afrikaans lessons.

Her video within a day gained over 800K views and thousands of shares on TikTok. The young woman represents a new generation of teachers who understand the power of engaging their students through contemporary means. Gone are the days of monotonous lectures and drab textbooks.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Roux says:

"I always dance with my learners whenever our workload allows me. That's the reason why we can't post a video every day. I always engage with my learners in order to build a functional relationship with them and I think the best way to do that is through music they enjoy.

"This helps the learners also to know the difference in when we play we play and when we work we work. Mostly we will take videos in register period or when our assembly gets canceled. There's a time for everything.

"Building a functional relationship with my learners really helps me manage my discipline because my learners don't want to disappoint me. Learners love the fact that I want to know more about their language and cultures and that makes it easy for me to get them to want to know more about the subject I'm teaching.

"It also builds trust so that whenever a learner needs help they will come to me in comfort whenever they need to."

The young educator loves teaching in South Africa and says:

"I love teaching in South Africa. Parents in South Africa are under a lot of pressure, raising kids with both parents working. Most of these learners stay with grandparents or aunties and uncles. As a teacher you really need to care for these learners as if you are their parents. It's not my job to be their parent, and its alot of extra work, but I don't do it for the parent, I do it for the child.

"As teachers we spend more time with the learners than their parents do, so in today's life we need to take the role of the parent when they are at school. That's why it's very important to have a good relationship with your learners.

Watch the video below:

Teacher dances into hearts on TikTok

TikTok users from all over Mzansi couldn't help but applaud her creativity. Many even joked that they would've aced Afrikaans with a teacher like her. The youth of today thrives on vibrant, interactive experiences, and this vibey educator is delivering just that.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@K. S_bts army Jk said:

"I want a young fun afrikaans teacher like you we only got the old mean ones."

@lianibence11 commented:

"My teacher could nevvaaa"

@MR. GROOVEYS WIFE shared:

"That Afrikaans sonder grense bring soo much stress."

@Anais joked:

"The grade 6's books I be laughing bc I do sepedi then me watching them fail their tests."

@Zwonaka19 shared:

"Friday we are coming to groove in ur class ma'am."

@Manana commented:

"All my Afrikaans teachers was so strict yoooh."

@SOSY expressed:

"New generation of teachers are vibe,@ tjo during our time you bang the tables tjo the rest will be history."

