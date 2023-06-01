A teacher has been trending for her facial expressions while marking Afrikaans papers

Peeps felt for the educator who seemed to find it challenging to understand what the students were trying to say

Netizens weighed in on the subject, which many feel is very difficult to write and understand

Teacher marking Afrikaans papers leaves South Africans rolling in laughter. Images @lucky_nhlanhla_/TikTok.

In a comical and relatable moment, a man captured a video of her mother attempting to mark Afrikaans papers, resulting in a viral sensation that has left Mzansi in fits of laughter.

Afrikaans teacher trends for facial expressions while marking

The video showcases TikTok user @lucky_nhlanhla_ mum, who tackles marking Afrikaans papers. Learning a new language can be an exciting yet daunting endeavour, and Afrikaans is no exception. The subject's complexities pose unique challenges for students, requiring perseverance and dedication to master. Her hilarious reactions make viewers laugh as she tries to understand the answers and grade the papers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on the struggles of speaking and writing Afrikaans

TikTok was flooded with comments and shares, with people relating to the challenges of navigating Afrikaans and the humorous mishaps that can ensue.

Peeps shared their experiences with the subject:

@motivpge2ab said:

"As a fellow Afrikaans teacher, ngikhala Naye umama."

@Shalome Mukombi commented:

"No, because I have always wondered how they mark our rubbish answers."

@Sihle said:

"Every answer is "Omdat die."

@Aj commented:

"She's reading my paper."

@mfsebashe said:

"We really put these people through a lot."

@_ella766 commented:

"She's like, what the heck is this?"

@refilweematjila said:

"It’s the flash for me."

@Mosarwa Gaorutwe commented:

"These four teachers are going through a lot. The one for Maths, Afrikaans, Physics and Accounting."

@daaibiets said:

"Haai, shame it’s worse for the grade 8s. I looked at those papers out of curiosity. Everything has “tjie” at the end."

