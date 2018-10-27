Who is Trevor Noah's father? Bio, age, career, where is he today?

One of the top comedians globally is Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Many people are curious about Trevor Noah's father because the comedian has previously talked about being born during apartheid when interracial unions and children were not allowed in South Africa.

Comedian Trevor arrives at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on 12th September 2022. Photo: @Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's father seldom appears in the limelight. Until recently, the comedian did not visit his dad's native country. Discover who his father is, his ancestry, and what he does for a living.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Noah Gender Male Date of birth Between 1935 and 1938 Age Between 84 and 87 years (as of 2022) Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White (Swiss-German) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Hazel Ex-partner Patricia Nombuyiselo Children 1 Profession Chef and entrepreneur

Who is Trevor Noah's father?

The name of Trevor Noah's father is Robert Noah. He is a chef and entrepreneur who prefers to keep his life away from the cameras. As a result, Trevor Noah's father's pictures are a rare find.

How old is Trevor Noah's father?

The comedian's father's age is between 84 and 87. He was reportedly born between 1935 and 1938.

The comedian is seen out and about in Manhattan on 5th July 2022 in New York City. Photo: @Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Who are Trevor Noah's parents?

The comedian was born to Robert and Patricia Nombuyiselo. The two welcomed their son during apartheid.

Interracial relationships and marriages were illegal at the time. As a result, Robert and Patricia Noah did not get married.

Where is Trevor Noah's father from?

Robert is a native of Switzerland and has Swiss-German ancestry. He immigrated to South Africa in the 1980s to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

He met Trevor's mother in Johannesburg. The two crossed paths in an apartment building they lived. She was 24, and he was 46 when they first met.

Who is Trevor Noah's mother?

The comedian's mother is Patricia Nombuyiselo. She is a South African woman of Xhosa origin. Trevor is Patricia's first child.

She and Robert had an illicit affair during apartheid. Trevor Noah's mother and father did not get married but welcomed a son together.

Although the relationship was illegal, Robert was involved in his son's life for the first 13 years. Trevor Noah's family was supportive, and the comedian was mainly raised by his mother and maternal grandmother.

She later married Ngisaveni Abel Shingange and was blessed with two other children. Their names are Andrew and Isaac.

Trevor Noah's stepfather was abusive towards the comedian and his mother. The pair divorced in 1996. After the divorce, she married Sfiso Khoza.

Why did Trevor stop visiting his father?

During apartheid, Robert and Trevor Noah would meet in a park in Yeoville to conceal the relationship. Trevor called his father Robert and not dad.

After the laws on interracial relationships were loosened, Trevor visited his dad every Sunday. He would also spend Christmas with him and cook his son's favourite meal often.

The two cut ties when he was 13 because Abel, Trevor Noah's stepfather, stopped Patricia and Robert’s correspondence. The relationship between the two further dwindled after Robert moved to Cape Town from Johannesburg.

Years later, Patricia convinced her son to reconnect with his father. Trevor reconnected with his father when he was 24.

Finding Robert was not a walk in the park. Initially, Trevor looked for him through his old friends, but this did not bear fruit. He then tried reaching his dad via the Swiss embassy in South Africa but did not get much assistance.

Eventually, he wrote a letter. Robert responded and invited his son to visit Switzerland. The two have been in touch since then. Robert had been following his son's comedy career and even kept cutouts of newspapers that featured his son.

In 2022, the comedian visited Switzerland, his father's native country, for the first time. He held shows in Geneva and Zurich and expressed great joy in the experience.

The comedian attends the 2022 Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA on 10th September 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jerod Harris/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What does Trevor Noah's father do?

The comedian's father is a chef and entrepreneur. He was among the first to start a chain of integrated restaurants in Johannesburg during apartheid. He acquired a special license to serve black people.

His business thrived, but not everyone was pleased with his success. Some people petitioned to have his businesses closed. They succeeded, making him lose his source of livelihood.

Robert moved away from South Africa and has worked as a chef in Canada and New York. His son described him as clean, particular and precise.

What does Trevor Noah's father look like?

Robert is a White man. He has hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair. He is slightly taller than his son. The comedian's height is 5' 11¼" or 181 centimetres.

Trivia

He is anti-racism and promotes equal treatment of people regardless of race.

He is a social activist who enjoys helping children.

Not much is known about Trevor Noah's father because he would rather live away from the cameras. Even so, he is in touch with his son.

