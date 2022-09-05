Who is Michael Held? Age, children, wife, nationality, education, career

In the world of showbiz, it is a no-brainer that one person's fame rubs off on others, especially those closest to them. Michael Held's fame began after he got entangled with Jo-Ann Strauss. Jo-Ann is a former model famous for winning the Miss South Africa pageant in 2000. As a public figure, fans were interested in knowing more about her love life, so Michael found himself thrust into the limelight. Go through these details to find out more information about him.

Michael Held found his missing rib shortly after Jo-Ann had made her debut in stardom. It did not take long before they got hitched. It has been nineteen years of pure bliss, and Michael has not stopped being a premium partner to his wife and father to his kids. He is not active on social media. Thus, Michael Held's biography debunks what he does and snippets of his life before and after he married the star.

Michael Held's profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Held Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bavaria, Germany Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality German Ethnicity Caucasian Languages spoken English, German, Afrikaans Eye colour Green Hair colour Light brown Occupation Orthopaedic surgeon Marital status Married Marriage location Camps Bay, Cape Town, South Africa Spouse Jo-Ann Strauss Children 4

Michael Held's age

Details about his exact date of birth are not publicly available, although he was born in Bavaria, Germany. He has been married for over ten years, so he could be in his late thirties or forties.

Michael Held's nationality

Michael was born in Germany, although his parents raised him in South Africa. Therefore, he is a German national by birth.

He had an uncanny love for African culture while growing up. His curiosity prompted him to learn how to speak Afrikaans. As a result, he is endeared to many South Africans.

Michael Held's education

Michael is in the medical field. It is unclear where he went to school. However, he must have been a bright student.

Michael Held's career

Even though it might look like Held's life is a mystery, information about his career is available to the public. He is an orthopaedic surgeon based in Cape Town and has reportedly worked in several hospitals in Cape Town.

An orthopaedic surgeon is a qualified doctor trained to diagnose diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

Who is Jo-Ann Strauss' husband?

Michael Held is Jo-Ann Strauss' husband. They have been officially married for slightly over ten years. Their marriage has been devoid of scandals or controversies. One might argue that it is so because they do not share much on social media. Nonetheless, the snippets shared by the model reflect how happy she is to be with the love of her life.

The couple lives in Cape Town.

Michael Held's children

Apart from being happy together, Michael Held and Jo-Ann Strauss' marriage has been fruitful. They have four children together; three girls and a boy. Their eldest child, a boy, was born on 20th March 2014. Their second, a girl, was born in 2016, and their third daughter was born in 2018. Their youngest was born in October 2020, on her father's birthday. Jo-Ann Strauss had her baby shower at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

Even though Jo-Ann is a celebrity and enjoys a massive following on social media, she does not share photos of her babies' faces on her platforms. As a mother who dotes on her children, she sometimes feels the need to show them off to the world. However, she refrains from doing so.

Nonetheless, she has shared snippets of how grown her cubs are. However, she has devised a way of hiding her kids' faces while keeping her audience in the loop of her motherhood journey. She insists on protecting their identities and would not mind being considered the overprotective mother.

Source: Briefly News