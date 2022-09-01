The cancel culture has gradually taken root, especially in this age of social media. Celebrities have found themselves at the mercy of their fans, and any slight slip could have dire consequences for their brand image and career. Patrick Seleka was a victim of the same, although he successfully surfed the murky waters. Even though the incident significantly dented his image, he dusted himself up and found ways to flair Mzansi with his acting prowess.

Patrick Seleka is famous for playing Katlego on Skeem Saam. Katlego is a polite and respectful young man, and the role could have put him on a pedestal. He was involved in a scandal after openly admitting to domestic violence. Nevertheless, he took accountability for his actions. Bold as it might sound, he had his fair share of criticism. Did the experience portray who he is? Patrick Seleka's biography addresses that and provides more information about the acclaimed actor.

Patrick Seleka's profile summary and bio

Birth name Patrick Chabedi Seleka Gender Male Date of birth 19th February 1992 Age 30 years as of August 2022 Birthday 19th February Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Seshego, South Africa Ethnicity Black Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Occupation Actor, Chef, Dj TV Shows Skeem Saam, 7de Laan Marital status Married Spouse Mmabaneng Instagram Facebook

How old is Patrick Seleka?

Patrick Seleka's age is thirty years. He was born on 19th February 1992 in Seshego, Gauteng, South Africa. His family relocated to Johannesburg, where he grew up. His father worked as a police officer while his mother was a salesperson.

Where is Kat from Skeem Saam from?

Patrick Seleka hails from a small town called Seshego in Limpopo. However, his family moved to Johannesburg, where he grew up.

Early life

Patrick holds a special relationship with his mother. She quickly filled in his father's shoes after his death in 1999. He describes her as a no-nonsense person who would never settle for less. He also says that her heart is full of love, which surpassed the material possessions she could not afford to buy her children.

Patrick Seleka's education

Seleka went to school in Johannesburg, and the highlight of his junior school was how artsy and talented he was. His teachers were determined to nurture his talent and often encouraged him to participate in competitions. In high school, he took an interest in theatre.

Patrick enrolled to study Information Technology for his A levels, although he still believed he had a calling to pursue an art-related career. He eventually caved in and switched gears to pursue Drama and Performing Arts at the School of Arts in Pretoria.

Patrick Seleka's career

Patrick was fascinated by his father's career and always dreamt of being a police officer. However, the passion fizzled out as he grew older. He made peace with the reality of being cut for the arts and opted to pursue it actively.

Patrick Seleka's TV roles

As an actor, he is famous for playing Katlego in Skeem Saam. He landed the role in 2011 after several unsuccessful auditions. He has been gracing viewers with his yellow bobo body on the show as fans passionately refer to him as Kat.

In a nutshell, this is a summary of his TV career as of August 2022:

Skeem Saam

Who is Katlego from Skeem Saam? Patrick Seleka plays the role of Katlego on Skeem Saam. He has featured in the show for slightly over nine years.

Chef

Apart from his exemplary acting skills, Patrick is also a self-taught chef. He often shares his cooking escapades and recipes on his Instagram account.

DJing

Seleka is also a DJ and goes by DJ Khathapila. He performs in private events and shares posters and details of these gigs on his Instagram account.

Patrick Seleka's wife

Patrick is married to Mmabaneng, the love of his life. Mmabaneng took his last name, and they often tease that they were meant to be together and complement each other.

In 2021, Seleka admitted to being the reason behind his wife's depression. He went ahead to admit he had cheated on her and had been abusive. In a now-deleted Instagram video, the actor apologized to his wife for being abusive and took responsibility for contributing to her plunging into depression.

Patrick Seleka's daughter

Besides being a loving and admirable husband, Patrick Seleka is also a father. The actor has a special relationship with his teenage daughter and often shares videos of them hanging out.

Patrick Seleka's child was sired from his previous relationship with Lisa Thompson. Their relationship ended in 2016.

Patrick Seleka's car

According to information obtained from social media, Seleka drives a Volkswagen Golf GTD. The car retails for approximately R749,995.

Patrick Seleka's unmatched love for arts has attracted a massive following on social media. He has over 250,000 followers on Instagram and knows how to keep them entertained. He shares his talents and day-to-day activities on the platform.

