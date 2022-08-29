Who is Anzel Stofberg? Age, husband, education, occupation, profiles, net worth

Anzel Stofberg is a South African TV host, entrepreneur and content creator. Most people know her for contesting in Miss SA 2014. Apart from sharing snippets of her glamorous life, she finds the perfect balance between being a public figure and her private life. Anzel Stofberg's biography decodes unknown details about her life.

Who is Anzel Stofberg? Apart from the picturesque images she shares on her social media accounts, she is the youngest daughter of Theuns Stofberg. Theuns served as the South African national rugby team captain between 1980 and 1984. So, if you have spotted snippets of his daughter on rugby matches, it is not by chance she loves the game. Read on for more information about her life.

Anzel Stofberg's profile summary and bio

Full name Anzél Stofberg Gender Female Date of birth 12th March 1992 Age 30 years old as of August 2022 Birthday 12th March Zodiac sign Pisces Country of birth South Africa Hometown Stellenbosch, Western Cape Nationality South African Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5'9" Education Bachelor of Accounting Alma mater Stellenbosch University Occupation TV host, producer, CA(SA), and content creator Marital status Married Spouse Stephanus Rabie Father Marthinus Theunis Steyn 'Theuns' Stofberg Instagram Facebook

How old is Anzél Stofberg?

She was born on 12th March 1992 to Marthinus Theunis Steyn 'Theuns' Stofberg, the former captain of the South African national rugby union team. As of August 2022, Anzel Stofberg's age is thirty years.

Anzel Stofberg's school

Anzel grew up in Stellenbosch. She is an alumnus of Stellenbosch University, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in accounting.

Anzel Stofberg's occupation

Despite pursuing a course that would secure her a well-paying job in accounting, Stofberg opted to capitalize on her artsy side. She became a professional model, and at twenty-two, she contested for the 59th edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. The pageant was held on 30th March 2014 at Sun City Superbowl. Before taking the bull by its horns in the big game, she had won Miss Interschool at Paarl Gymnasium and Miss Sonop at varsity.

DStv's Mzansi Magic broadcasted the pageant, and Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, the talented radio and TV personality, hosted the event. Twelve participants contested for the final title and were selected after weeks of gruelling challenges at Sun City International. Rolene Strauss won the title, and in December that year, she was also crowned Miss World. Anzel was among the top 5 contestants in the pageant.

Who is anzel in die Boland?

After the beauty pageant, Anzel Stofberg realized she had a different calling in her career. Therefore, she started veering off the accounting field, and in June 2020, she started her career as a TV host. She and her husband actualized their dream to create a TV show that embraces the things they love: food, wine and the Boland. The show, Anzél In Die Boland!, made its debut on kykNET on 7th July 2020.

Anzél In Die Boland!

Anzel Stofberg's show airs weekly, and it involves hosting a guest celebrity and visiting scenic wine routes while exploring the story behind wine labels and local chefs. The show airs on kykNET, channel 144 on DStv, every Tuesday at 17h30.

Anzel Stofberg's husband

Anzel married Stephanus Rabie, her best friend, in 2019. Stephanus is a traveller, videographer and photographer. They have been married for three years, and their marriage looks blissful. Anzel seems to have met her match.

Anzel Stofberg's wedding

In 2020, Stofberg shared a reminiscing how beautiful she looked on her big day.

Anzel Stofberg's net worth

Stofberg is a certified accountant, TV host, entrepreneur and content creator. She has not publicly declared her wealth. Nonetheless, she seems to be earning a dime to afford her many travel escapades and luxurious lifestyle.

Facts about Anzel Stofberg

Apart from the aspects mentioned above, these quick facts paint a better picture of Stofberg's personality:

Her parent divorced when she was six and re-married when she was in school. She adores her family, and her siblings are her best friends. She is the youngest in a family of four children. Her sister, who is the eldest, lives in London, while her brother is a Johannesburg-based engineer. Meanwhile, her youngest brother lives in South Korea. She looks up to Jo-Ann Strauss, the Miss SA 2000 pageant winner. Jo-Ann had a significant impact on her modelling career. Her role model is Mamphela Ramphele. She admires her for her achieved success, strong character and determination. She is a sports fanatic and enjoys training every day. She also loves hiking and going to the gym.

Anzel Stofberg would best be described as a free-spirited lady and a lover of life. Her life looks and feels like a bouquet of chrysanthemums, and her personality lives up to it.

