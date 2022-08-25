Who is Siphesihle Vazi? Age, wife, brother, movies, profiles, is he gay?

Siphesihle Vazi is a South African TV presenter, actor and public figure. He is famous for his vivacious personality, and his career as an MC proves how energetic he is and how much he engages crowds during functions. Vazi is also renowned for playing Mlungisi on The Queen, so if his face looks familiar, you might have spotted him on the TV show. Siphesihle Vazi's biography deciphers who he is and what he does.

Siphesihle Vazi has had a successful career so far. Even though he is still in the early stages of his career, he is already leaving imprints as an entertainer. Getting here has been a labour of love, and he aims and aspires to be better. These details highlight his journey, how he got here and where he sees himself in future.

Siphesihle Vazi's profile summary and bio

Full name Siphesihle Vazi Gender Male Date of birth 19th April 1992 Birthday 19th April Age 30 years as of August Place of birth Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South Africa Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Height in cm 172 cm Height in feet 5'8" Body measurements in inches 44-38-45 Education Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Communication Alma mater University of Johannesburg Occupation Actor, TV presenter, MC Net worth $500,000 to $1 million Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook

Siphesihle Vazi's age

How old is Vazi from Selimathunzi? Siphesihle is thirty-two years old (2022). He was born on 19th April 1992 in Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. He is a South African citizen by birth.

Education

Siphesihle attended an African medium high school at Ermelo. He had received a scholarship for his exemplary performance in rugby. After matriculating, he joined the University of Johannesburg to pursue marketing and communication. He completed his A levels and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Communication.

Siphesihle Vazi's brother

Details about Siphesihle Vazi's parents and family are not available online. He was born and raised in Madedeni, Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal. It is unclear whether he has any siblings; if he does, in-depth information about their identities is not publicly available.

However, Siphe has on-screen brothers on The Queen, the drama TV show on SABC. He landed the role after Lesedi Ferguson put out a casting call for a Zulu-speaking actor. In the show, Siphesihle is Brutus' son. Brutus is the troublesome character played by Themba Ndaba.

Siphesihle Vazi's wife

No exact information is available online about Siphesihle Vazi's girlfriend or wife. It is unclear whether he is married or has a family. Neither has he come forward to allude the same. He prefers to maintain a private life regarding his romantic relationships.

Is Siphesihle Vazi gay?

In June 2020, Siphe went on a trip to Zanzibar, and like any social media user, he shared snippets of his vacation on social media. He seemed happy and was enjoying his stay in the country. However, fans raised eyebrows about the trip and his sexuality.

Tanzania introduced new anti-gay laws making it a criminal offence to practise homosexuality. The government also established a task force to arrest suspected members of the LGBTQ community. The move prompted an international uproar, and many people vowed never to set foot in Tanzania until the law was amended.

As a result, Siphesihle's decision to go to Zanzibar for the holidays made his fans and followers suspect he was gay. Nonetheless, he has not publicly addressed the speculations. Neither has he publicly stated he is straight. He has not let such political matters deter him from living his best life.

Siphesihle Vazi's movies

Vazi made his career debut in 2015 when he started presenting on Selimathunzi in SABC1. He has worked on the show for over five years. In 2018, he co-hosted Come Duze on New Year alongside Dineo Ranaka. He was the featured guest on an episode of Zaziwa, the SABC1 music talk show. He was in the show's fifth season on episode 31, which aired on 21st February 2018. That same year, he landed a role on Muvhango as the MC at the wedding; this marked the debut of Siphesihle Vazi's acting career.

In 2019, he landed an acting role as Mthoko in Makoti, the SABC1 drama show which airs on Wednesdays at 19h30. He landed another opportunity to be cast on Uselwa, the SABC drama show. However, the show's production did not materialize due to the non-payment of actors and crew.

Who is Mlungisi from The Queen?

Vazi joined The Queen in its sixth and seventh seasons of the show. He plays the role of Mlungisi Khoza, one of Brutus' five sons. He is constantly involved in feuds with his other brothers. Mlungisi from The Queen was also a celebrity contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure, the reality TV show. He was in the show's ninth season, which aired in March 2020.

Apart from a lucrative career as an actor, TV presenter and host, Vazi is also a super host. He has hosted several corporate, lifestyle and consumer events. He is a renowned red carpet host and event MC. Some of his work highlights include:

Hosting the ABSA Rebranding Event in Port Elizabeth

Hosting the 23rd South African Music Awards official Red Carpet and

Presenting and live broadcasting the Green Room on SABC 1

Being the tour MC for Dark n Lovely Golden Scissors Awards Competition Nationwide

Hosting the Gauteng School Sports Awards

Judging and being the ambassador for AMPED AFRICA

Hosting the South African Agri Star Awards

Hosting the Trending SA Guest

Siphesihle Vazi's net worth

Mlungisi from The Queen has several career titles to his name. His net worth is speculated to be between $500,000 and $1 million.

Siphesihle Vazi's Instagram

As a public figure, Vazi enjoys a massive following on Instagram. He has more than 181,000 followers on the platform as of 26 August 2022.

Top 5 facts about Siphesihle Vazi

These facts put a personality to the face that has been gracing your screens for the past few years:

He prefers keeping specific aspects of his life private. For instance, details about his family, upbringing and romantic relationships are not available publicly. He is passionate about agriculture. Siphe was a pig farmer and attended piggery classes in KwaZulu Natal. He dislikes avocadoes and cannot stand their squishiness. His friends do not like it when he says that. He has a sweet tooth and cannot control his love for sugary snacks, especially ice cream. He dreams of being his boss and believes he is on the right track and career.

Siphesihle Vazi is an accomplished media personality. He is the life of the party, one of the best and his talent, especially when putting smiles on people's faces, is commendable. He is also a talented actor. So, if you wish to catch a glimpse of what he does, check him out on The Queen.

