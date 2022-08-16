If you are a movie enthusiast, you must have encountered Sarunas Jackson. He is a celebrated American former basketball player, actor, and writer from California. He became famous following his appearance in the HBO series Insecure, where he played Alejandro Dro Pea. So, how did he achieve all this fame? What is his net worth? Get to know about him below.

Sarunas Jackson is a man of many talents. He is not only a great actor but also an accomplished writer who has contributed to various TV series. Besides, Sarunas also used to play basketball in college and even travelled abroad to compete in international leagues. Despite his successful sports career, he majored in acting and has been featured in several top movies and television series. Where was Sarunas J. Jackson born? See below!

Sarunas Jackson's profiles and bio

Real Name Sarunas J Jackson Birth Date March 12, 1990 Age 32 years (As of 2022) Birth Place Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Gender Male Profession Actor Zodiac Pisces Sarunas Jackson's ethnicity African-American Marital Status In a relationship Eyes Brown Hair Black Weight 95 (Approximate) Sarunas Jackson's height 6 ft 8 inch Daughter Zen College Portland State in college School Roosevelt High School Girlfriend Dominque Perry Sexual orientation Straight Sarunas Jackson's brothers Darius and Marques Net worth $1 million Instagram @ronejae Twitter @RoneJae

Sarunas Jackson's age

His real name is Sarunas J. Jackson, born on March 12, 1990. He was born in Philadelphia but spent most of his early childhood days in Los Angeles. How old is Sarunas Jackson? He is 32 years as of 2022. Jackson is American by nationality and follows Christianity. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who are Saruna's parents?

The mother is a Panamian American native. His father is of Afro-American and German descent. He has a stepfather whose name is Romel P. Jackson, and there were allegations regarding his birth father. Many assumed he is the son of Ice Cube (O'Shea Jackson Sr.) as they share the same name. Being from diverse ethnicity, the actor enjoyed different traditions growing up.

Sarunas Jackson's siblings

He is the 2nd youngest child in his family as he has a young brother named Darious D Jackson. Additionally, he has a stepbrother named Jackson. His brother Darius is also a basketball lover and was in the 2019 show Games People Play.

Sarunas Jackson's education

He attended a local primary school before later joining Roosevelt High School. He would later join Saddleback College, a junior college. He used to play basketball both in high school and college, and in 2010, he won his team the state championship. Following this impressive performance, he was recruited by the University of California (USC) and began his college basketball career there. The opportunity exposed him to the outside world, and he had a chance to travel to various Asian nations, including Taipei, Tokyo, and Taiwan.

Acting career

It came as a surprise to many people when Sarunas made a shift from basketball to acting. During those times, he played for an AAU Team. He even applied for the 2013 NBA Draft. Though he had a successful basketball career, Sarunas decided to pursue acting in several films and TV series.

He first appeared on TV in ads for Jordan Shoes. His debut was in 2016 for his recurring role as Alejandro Dro Pea on the HBO comedy series Insecure.

He later appeared in the Spike Lee-directed film NBA 2K16. In addition, he has appeared in several films, including Chiq-Raq, Major Crimes, Transparent, and Games People Play.

Sarunas Jackson's movies and TV shows

2014: Just Life

2015: Transparent

2017: Major Crimes

2018: Hollywood Darlings

2018: Palisades Justice

2019: Games People Play

2019: American Housewife

2019: HR Files

2021: Our Kind of People

2017–2021: Insecure

2021: Made for Love

2019–2022: Good Trouble

2014: Helicopter Mom

2014: The Gambler

2015: Dutch Hollow

2015: Alison's Choice

2015: Chi-Raq

2019: B-Roll

2022: Gatlopp

Who is Sarunas Jackson's wife?

The basketball player-turned-actor is not married. However, he has been in a relationship with actress Dominique Perry, who is believed to be his girlfriend. In 2018, they were blessed with a baby girl named Zen. Details about Sarunas Jackson's baby surfaced online after he shared an Instagram photo cradling a newborn. Sarunas Jackson's daughter, Zennie, is no less than a celebrity.

Sarunas Jackson's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be over $1 million as of 2022. However, the Insecure actor has not yet revealed his annual income and salary in the media.

How tall is DRO Insecure?

He measures 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 95 kg. His height is a great asset for him and contributed much to his successful basketball career. Additionally, he has black hair, and his eyes are dark brown. Sarunas is a good-looking man with an athletic body and a great personality.

Social media presence

The celebrated actor is quite active on social media platforms. You can get him on Instagram, where he has more than 270k followers. Likewise, he is active on Twitter, with over 31.1k followers.

This article has everything you would love to know about Sarunas Jackson, the basketballer-turned-actor. Besides acting and being in sports, he also appeared in the music video of the Pharrell Williams song Happy as a dancer in 2013.

