Who is Sarunas Jackson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, height, profiles, net worth
by  Bennett Yates

by  Bennett Yates

If you are a movie enthusiast, you must have encountered Sarunas Jackson. He is a celebrated American former basketball player, actor, and writer from California. He became famous following his appearance in the HBO series Insecure, where he played Alejandro Dro Pea. So, how did he achieve all this fame? What is his net worth? Get to know about him below.

Despite his successful sports career, he majored in acting and has been featured in several top movies and television series.
Sarunas Jackson is a man of many talents. He is not only a great actor but also an accomplished writer who has contributed to various TV series. Besides, Sarunas also used to play basketball in college and even travelled abroad to compete in international leagues. Despite his successful sports career, he majored in acting and has been featured in several top movies and television series. Where was Sarunas J. Jackson born? See below!

Ashton Kutcher's net worth, age, family, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Sarunas Jackson's profiles and bio

Real NameSarunas J Jackson
Birth DateMarch 12, 1990
Age32 years (As of 2022)
Birth PlaceLos Angeles, CA, USA
NationalityAmerican
GenderMale
ProfessionActor
ZodiacPisces
Sarunas Jackson's ethnicityAfrican-American
Marital StatusIn a relationship
EyesBrown
HairBlack
Weight95 (Approximate)
Sarunas Jackson's height6 ft 8 inch
DaughterZen
CollegePortland State in college
SchoolRoosevelt High School
GirlfriendDominque Perry
Sexual orientationStraight
Sarunas Jackson's brothersDarius and Marques
Net worth$1 million
Instagram@ronejae
Twitter@RoneJae

Sarunas Jackson's age

He became famous following his appearance in the HBO series Insecure, where he played Alejandro Dro.
His real name is Sarunas J. Jackson, born on March 12, 1990. He was born in Philadelphia but spent most of his early childhood days in Los Angeles. How old is Sarunas Jackson? He is 32 years as of 2022. Jackson is American by nationality and follows Christianity. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Who is Kalea Marie Cephus? Biography, age, family, ethnicity, profiles

Who are Saruna's parents?

The mother is a Panamian American native. His father is of Afro-American and German descent. He has a stepfather whose name is Romel P. Jackson, and there were allegations regarding his birth father. Many assumed he is the son of Ice Cube (O'Shea Jackson Sr.) as they share the same name. Being from diverse ethnicity, the actor enjoyed different traditions growing up.

Sarunas Jackson's siblings

He is the 2nd youngest child in his family as he has a young brother named Darious D Jackson. Additionally, he has a stepbrother named Jackson. His brother Darius is also a basketball lover and was in the 2019 show Games People Play.

Sarunas Jackson's education

He won his team the state championship and was recruited by the University of California (USC).
He attended a local primary school before later joining Roosevelt High School. He would later join Saddleback College, a junior college. He used to play basketball both in high school and college, and in 2010, he won his team the state championship. Following this impressive performance, he was recruited by the University of California (USC) and began his college basketball career there. The opportunity exposed him to the outside world, and he had a chance to travel to various Asian nations, including Taipei, Tokyo, and Taiwan.

Who is Lul Tim? Age, family, career, sentence, real name, facts, profiles

Acting career

It came as a surprise to many people when Sarunas made a shift from basketball to acting. During those times, he played for an AAU Team. He even applied for the 2013 NBA Draft. Though he had a successful basketball career, Sarunas decided to pursue acting in several films and TV series.

He first appeared on TV in ads for Jordan Shoes. His debut was in 2016 for his recurring role as Alejandro Dro Pea on the HBO comedy series Insecure.

He later appeared in the Spike Lee-directed film NBA 2K16. In addition, he has appeared in several films, including Chiq-Raq, Major Crimes, Transparent, and Games People Play.

Sarunas Jackson's movies and TV shows

He first appeared on TV in ads for Jordan Shoes. His debut was in 2016 for his recurring role as Alejandro Dro Pea on the HBO comedy series Insecure.
  • 2014: Just Life
  • 2015: Transparent
  • 2017: Major Crimes
  • 2018: Hollywood Darlings
  • 2018: Palisades Justice
  • 2019: Games People Play
  • 2019: American Housewife
  • 2019: HR Files
  • 2021: Our Kind of People
  • 2017–2021: Insecure
  • 2021: Made for Love
  • 2019–2022: Good Trouble
  • 2014: Helicopter Mom
  • 2014: The Gambler
  • 2015: Dutch Hollow
  • 2015: Alison's Choice
  • 2015: Chi-Raq
  • 2019: B-Roll
  • 2022: Gatlopp

Mr T's net worth, age, family, parents, career, movies, songs, profiles

Who is Sarunas Jackson's wife?

The basketball player-turned-actor is not married. However, he has been in a relationship with actress Dominique Perry, who is believed to be his girlfriend. In 2018, they were blessed with a baby girl named Zen. Details about Sarunas Jackson's baby surfaced online after he shared an Instagram photo cradling a newborn. Sarunas Jackson's daughter, Zennie, is no less than a celebrity.

Sarunas Jackson's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be over $1 million as of 2022. However, the Insecure actor has not yet revealed his annual income and salary in the media.

How tall is DRO Insecure?

He measures 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 95 kg. His height is a great asset for him and contributed much to his successful basketball career. Additionally, he has black hair, and his eyes are dark brown. Sarunas is a good-looking man with an athletic body and a great personality.

Who is Rikkie Leigh Robertson? Bio, age, family, height, career, profiles, net worth

Social media presence

The celebrated actor is quite active on social media platforms. You can get him on Instagram, where he has more than 270k followers. Likewise, he is active on Twitter, with over 31.1k followers.

This article has everything you would love to know about Sarunas Jackson, the basketballer-turned-actor. Besides acting and being in sports, he also appeared in the music video of the Pharrell Williams song Happy as a dancer in 2013.

