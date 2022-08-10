Who is Minnie Ida Anderson? Age, parents, career, height, weight, profiles

Who is Minnie Ida Anderson? She is the daughter of the renowned film producer Paul Thomas Anderson and famous actress Maya Rudolph. Minnie was born right at the heart of fame, and at nine, she made her debut in the film industry, leaving fans guessing and yearning to see more of her. So, what is Minnie Ida's height? How old is the young celebrity kid? Keep reading!

Minnie Ida Anderson, daughter of Renowned celebrity Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph. Photo: @the playlist

Source: Instagram

Minnie Ida Anderson and her siblings have been protected by their parents from a spotlight in the public eye. They have been allowed a normal childhood, but that has not stopped Minnie from taking up roles in movies. Find out about the young star's budding career here!

Minnie Ida Anderson's profiles and bio

Name Minnie Ida Anderson Alias Minnie Birthplace Los Angeles, USA Hometown Los Angeles, California, USA Birthdate August 1 2013 Age (as in 2022) 9 years Nationality American Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-Ashkenazi Jewish-American School Primary School Education Student Father's Name Paul Thomas Anderson Mother Name Maya Rudolph Siblings Pearl, Lucille and Jack Relationship Status unmarried Net worth $60 & $25 million for father and mother, respectively

Minnie Ida's early life

As of 2022, Minnie Ida Anderson's age is 9. She was born on August 1 2013 to celebrity parents Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Her father, Paul Thomas Anderson, is a famous screenwriter and director, while her mother, Maya Rudolph, is a comedian and actor. Minnie follows in her parent's footsteps seeing that she has begun appearing in films.

Maya Rudolph's children

How old are Maya Rudolph's kids? Ida has three older siblings: Pearl, Lucille, and Jack.

What is Minnie Ida Anderson's nationality?

Little Minnie is of African Ashkenazi, Jewish American descent. Her maternal grandparents are both African American and Ashkenazi Jews.

Minnie comes from a very rich heritage and has a renowned mother and famous father. Ida is a 9-year-old attending primary school.

Minnie Ida Anderson's parents

The lucky celebrity kid has two famous parents: Peter Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph.

Who is Maya Rudolph's husband?

Paul Thomas Anderson, also known as P.T Anderson, was born on June 26, 1970. He comes from a large family with eight siblings. Paul is renowned for his massive impact on the film industry as a producer, screenwriter, and film director.

Who are Paul Thomas Anderson's siblings? They are Amanda, Stephen, Victoria, Kathryn, Ernest, Richard, Elizabeth and Michael Anderson.

Minnie's mother, Maya Rudolph, has just one sibling, Marc Rudolph. She rose to stardom in the 1990s; she was then a member of a band, The Rentals. After that, she joined the Groundling's improv troupe.

In 2000, Minnie's mother began working on Saturday Night Live (SNL) as part of the cast. She has also made an impact in the entertainment industry by making people laugh during her well-played roles.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston.

Source: UGC

How did Paul Thomas Anderson meet Maya Rudolph?

When Maya was asked during an interview with The Guardian how she and Peter Thomas Anderson met, she completely refused to give any details. However, the two began dating in 2001, right after Anderson broke up with singer Fiona Apple.

Who is Paul Thomas Anderson married to?

Though Paul and Maya have been together for two decades, they have never officially tied the knot. Instead, Rudolph refers to Paul as her husband, a name she gave him right after they had their first child in 2005.

Minnie Ida Anderson's movies

Minnie Ida's career summary is pretty brief; being a 9-year-old, she is focused on school and just being a kid.

At a young age, Minnie also expressed her interest in Hollywood, just like her parents. She appeared in Licorice Pizza (2021) with her mother. She was also a part of the cast of Under One Roof.

The film, Licorice Pizza, was directed by her father, Paul, and although she had very little screen time, she very well did her role. Her parents have greatly impacted the film industry, and some of their movies include:

Bridesmaids(2011)

The Angry Birds movie 2 (2019)

The lego movie 2: The second part (2019)

The life of the party(2018)

Sisters (2015)

Grown-ups (2010)

There will be blood (2007)

At only nine years old, Minnie has already debuted in a film, though she only got very short screen time. Photo: @ The playlist.

Source: Facebook

Minnie Ida Anderson's net worth

Minnie's net worth is estimated through her parent's income since she is still young. Her father's current net worth is a whopping $80 million, while her mother's net worth is $25 million.

Minnie Ida Anderson is not very present in the limelight because she is young, and her parents keep their children away from the public eye. It appears, however, that she will follow in her parent's footsteps by being a Hollywood actress.

