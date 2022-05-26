Phinnaeus Moder's bio, age, twin, parents, personal life, profiles, net worth

While it may be tough to have a successful marriage in Hollywood, some celebrities choose to marry people equally famous and find that their relationships are longer lasting. The likes of Phinnaeus Moder and Daniel Moder have had a successful marriage. They have three kids, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry, who are lovely and successful.

Henry Daniel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder, sons of Actress Julia Roberts, are seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 7, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Marcel Thomas

Phinnaeus Moder is an American celebrity kid. He is the youngest of the American cinematographer Daniel and Hollywood actress Julia Roberts's three children. He has been in the spotlight since he was born.

Phinnaeus Moder's profile summary

Full name Phinnaeus Walter Moder Nickname Phinnaeus Gender Male Date of birth 28th November 2004 Age 17 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 1'' Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 75 Weight in kilograms 34 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Julia Roberts Father Daniel Siblings Two (Henry Daniel and Hazel) Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $250,000

Phinnaeus Moder's biography

The actor was born on 28th November 2004 in Los Angeles, California, USA. How old is Phinnaeus Moder? The celebrity star is 17 years old as of 2022. So, who are Phinnaeus Moder's parents? His parents are Julia Roberts (mother) and Daniel (father).

He has two siblings, a sister and a younger brother. Are Hazel and Phinnaeus twins? Yes, they are. Phinnaeus Moder's twin is Hazel, while his younger brother is Henry Daniel Roberts. Daniel was born on 18th June 2007; he is almost three years younger than his brother and sister.

Where did he study? Unfortunately, Phinnaeus Moder's school details, such as the institutes attended, have not been publicly revealed.

Phinnaeus Moder's parents

Daniel, Julia, Kelly, Phinnaeus, Henry and Hazel attend Kelly Slater, John Moore and Friends Celebrate the Launch of Outerknown in Malibu, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

His parents are highly recognized individuals in the entertainment sector. His mother, Julia Roberts, is one of the greatest and most influential actresses. She is an American actress. Does Julia Roberts have a twin? No, however, she has two older siblings and one young half-sister.

She has one Academy Award for the Best Actress for Erin Brockovich in 2000, one BAFTA for Erin Brockovich in 2000, and three Golden Globe Awards for Steel Magnolias in 1989, Pretty Woman in 1990, and Erin Brockovich in 2000.

On the other hand, his father, Daniel, is a Primetime Emmy-nominated cinematographer. He made his film debut as a production assistant on the 1995 submarine film Crimson Tide. He then worked as a camera loader on a few movies before being hired as a second assistant cameraperson on the action thriller Enemy of the State.

Career

What does Phinnaeus Moder do for a living? He is an American actor. He appeared on one episode of VH1: All Access. However, he made his debut as a film actor in 2016, playing the role of Ring Bearer Dominic in the movie Mother's Day together with his twin sister and younger brother. He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Jason Sudeikis.

Personal life

Is Phinnaeus Moder in a relationship? No, he is not. He is currently single and has never been married before. Furthermore, he has not offered any information about his dating history.

Body measurements

How tall is Phinnaeus Moder? He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 34 kg. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He has not offered any information about his other body statistics.

Net worth

How much is Phinnaeus Moder's net worth? The celebrity kid has an estimated net worth of $250,000 as of 2022. He has gained this sum of money from his career in the entertainment sector.

Phinnaeus Moder is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. He is the son of the Oscar academy award-winning actress Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel. In addition, he has a twin sister, Hazel. At 17, he has starred in a few movies and TV shows.

