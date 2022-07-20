Many people are familiar with Ice-T, an American rapper, actor, and television host, but not Letesha Marrow, his firstborn child. She is a reality TV star, assistant director, and host. Being the first daughter of the popular reality TV personality, Letesha rides in that fame, but she also has a life of her own. So what else is known about Ice-T's daughter?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Letesha is the daughter of famous American rapper Ice-T and his former girlfriend, Adrienne Marrow. Photo: @tteavbaby on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This article delves into the family of a legendary television celebrity shining a spotlight on his daughter, an actress and TV host. She has conquered the world with her television hosting skills. So who is Letesha Marrow's mom?

Letesha Marrow's profile summary

Full name Letesha Marrow Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Letesha's birth sign Aries Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Body measurements in inches 37-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 93-63-93 Shoe size 6(US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Tracy Lauren Marrow (Ice-T) Mother Adrienne Marrow Relationship status Single Siblings 2 half-siblings Children 3 Occupation CEO, TV host, and assistant director Instagram @tteavbaby Net worth $2 million

How old is Letesha Marrow?

Letesha Marrow is 46 years of age in 2022 as her birth date is March 20, 1976. The TV host was born and raised in New York City in the United States. Her birth sign is Pisces. She is an American national of African-American descent. Her name is a translation of the Latin word Letitia, which implies happiness and joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Letesha Marrow's siblings

She has two siblings. A half-sister by the name of Chanel Nicole and a half-brother named Tracy Marrow Jr from her dad's other relationships.

How old is Tracy Marrow Jr?

He was born on 23 November 1991, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is 30 years old as of 2022, falls under the sign Sagittarius, and holds an American nationality.

Who is the mother of Tracy Marrow Jr?

The American singer's mum is Darlene Ortiz. And both she and Ice T met in 1984 during a filming session. Letesha Marrow's parents were still in high school when she was born, and they never married after that.

How old was Ice-T when he had his daughter?

The famous rapper was only eighteen years old and in high school when he had his daughter, Letesha.

Letesha (L) poses with guests at David Tutera's CELEBrations: Ice T & Coco's Pre-Birthday Party For Baby Chanel at Cedar Lake Events on 22 October 2015, in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Who is the mother of Letesha Marrow?

Her mother's name is Adrienne Marrow, but little is known of her. Her childhood is still largely unknown, and so is her educational background, that is, her school, college, and university, which are also kept a secret.

What nationality is Ice-T?

Tracy Lauren Marrow is from New Jersey, in the United States of America. He is the son of Solomon and Alice Marrow. His dad was African-American, and his mother, Alice, was from a Louisiana Creole. He holds an American nationality.

The renowned American rapper is married to Coco Austin, a famous actress, model, and dancer. The duo married in 2002 and is blessed with one daughter, Chanel Nicole.

What does Letesha Marrow do for a living?

Letesha Marrow's profession includes that of an assistant director, TV host, and CEO. Before making an appearance on reality television, Letesha started her career in radio. T-Tea-V Behind the Scenes was her first television appearance. She began as a host for the front of the show and ultimately rose to the position of CEO and assistant director.

Then, on 12 June 2011, the actress appeared on her father's reality television program Ice Loves Coco. She additionally made an appearance on the Atlanta radio program Calim Your Fame in June 2012.

Letesha (L) and guest attend David Tutera's CELEBrations: Ice T & Coco's Pre-Birthday Party For Baby Chanel at Cedar Lake Events on 22 October 2015, in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Who is Letesha Marrow's husband?

It is unclear whether the TV star is married or dating. She prefers keeping her dating life from the public eye. The name of the celebrity child's husband is still unknown. She has three children, two sons, and one daughter.

Letesha Marrow's children's

She is a mother of three. Cojahlei, Sah'cyah, and Elyjah Marrow. Elyjah, her firstborn son, was imprisoned in Georgia after killing his roommate Daryus Johnson with a gun in 2014. He was released in 2019 after serving five years in prison.

How tall is Letesha?

She is five feet and four inches tall (162 centimetres). Her body measurements are 37-25-37 inches (93-63-93 cm) with black eyes and hair. She is about 131 pounds (59 kilograms) in weight.

Letesha Marrow's net worth

According to sources, the TV host allegedly has a net worth of $2 million as of 2022.

Is Letesha Marrow on Instagram?

The television host is popular and active on Instagram, and her account has approximately 10.6 thousand fans. The account, however has not been verified.

Letesha Marrow is a hardworking mother of three children who has built a successful career in television. As of 2022, her net worth has increased as well as her accolades and achievements.

READ ALSO: Who is Lily Sastry? Everything to know about Rowan Atkinson's daughter

Briefly.co.za recently wrote about Lily Sastry's biography, a British singer, actress, and burlesque dancer. Additionally, she is known for being the daughter of a famous actor and comedian, Rowan Sebastian Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News