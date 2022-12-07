Who is Andrew Terraciano on Blue Bloods? Everything you need to know

Andrew Terraciano is a young American actor best known for playing Sean Reagan in the CBS Crime drama Blue Bloods. The young lad landed the recurring role in the TV series when he was six and has appeared in most episodes of the police procedural show. Besides Blue blood, Andrew has also starred in the movie Rogue Assistant as Werewolf Boy.

Andrew initially wanted to be a model but later deviated from that path to pursue acting after landing a role in Blue Bloods alongside his brother to play Donnie Wahlberg’s sons. He has been in the industry for over a decade and his onscreen charm continues to impress fans.

Andrew Terraciano’s profiles summary and bio

How old is Terraciano?

The young actor was born on 5th February 2003 in Pelham, Westchester, United States of America. Andrew Terraciano's age is 19 years as of 2022.

Andrew Terraciano's parents and siblings

His father’s name is Anthony Terraciano, but details about his mother are not known. He has two siblings, a brother called Tony and a sister known as Molly. He never shies from sharing photos of his siblings on his Instagram account.

Andrew Terraciano's movies and TV shows

Andrew and his brother Tony started modelling at tender ages. As they grew, their mother took them to various auditions until they landed the role of playing Donnie Wahlberg’s sons on Blue Bloods. Andrew was six, while his brother, Tony, was 8. The actor also starred in Rogue Assistant as Werewolf Boy.

Andrew Terraciano's net worth

The actor's net worth is estimated at $75,000 in 2022. Andrew Terraciano's salary is between $30,000 and $50,000. He has only starred in one TV show and one short film.

Andrew Terraciano's height

The Blue Bloods actor stands at 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m). He has blue eyes.

Who are the Terraciano brothers on Blue Bloods?

Who is Tony and Andrew Terraciano on Blue Bloods? The real-life blood-related brothers got their roles at the ages of 6 and 8, playing as Donnie Wahlberg’s sons. Tony, the eldest, plays Jack Reagan, while Andrew plays Sean Reagan.

Is Terracciano still on Blue Bloods?

Tony Terraciano who plays Jack Reagan, left the show as he was joining college. His younger brother recently graduated from high school.

When did they replace Nicky on Blue Bloods?

Marlene Lawston played Nicky Reagan-Boyle in the pilot episodes. She was later replaced by American actress Sami Gayle in episode 4 (Blue Bloods: Officer Down) in 2010.

Andrew Terraciano is a talented young actor with great potential that is yet to be explored. He is yet to reveal if he will focus on college or will continue to appear on Blue Bloods.

