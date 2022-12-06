Who is Jeffrey Rebish? Age, height, spouse, occupation, net worth, profiles

Dr Pimple Popper is one of the biggest shows on reality TV right now, with millions of viewers tuning in to catch a glimpse of Dr Sandra Lee tackling unsightly skin issues alongside her partner-in-crime, professionally and personally, Dr Jeffrey Rebish. So what do we know about her other half?

Although he is significantly out of the public eye on the show, Jeffery sees his patients a the practice. He focuses on the administrative and overall running of the practice as well. Here is a summary of Jeffrey Rebish’s biography before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Dr Jeffrey Rebish Nickname Jeffrey Date of birth 25 November 1972 Age 50 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace New York City, USA (most widely reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Sandra Siew Pin Lee Rebish (28 May 2000) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 70 kg Height 173 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Parents Harvey and Hafdis Rebish Siblings Stuart and Karen Rebish Profession Entrepreneur, dermatologist Education Drexel University College of Medicine, Dartmouth College Native language English Net worth $4 million (most widely reported)

Apart from being more of a behind-the-scenes player in the show, it is also reported that he takes over the administrative duties of his wife's social media posting, including her massive Instagram page. Here is what else to know about him and his wife.

Is Dr Pimple Popper married?

As mentioned before, the duo are happily married. She and Dr Sandra Lee’s husband met long before they found fame or became doctors. They met on an orientation day in college and have been inseparable since they officially married on 28 May 2000.

Who owns Dr Pimple Popper?

Dr Sandra Lee, whose full name is Sandra Siew Pin Lee Rebish, currently owns the practice alongside her husband, but she is the central public figure behind the vast name.

Jeffrey Rebish’s age and height

The doctor is 50 years of age as of 2022. He is 173 cm.

Did Dr Sandra Lee have a baby?

The couple shares two sons, but their names are unknown. Dr Sandra Lee’s kids remain primarily out of the spotlight, which means there is not much information about them.

What does Jeffrey Rebish do for a living?

Jeffrey Rebish’s occupation is the same as his wife, as a qualified dermatologist and entrepreneur.

Jeffrey Rebish’s net worth

Sources vary, but the most widely reported net worth is $4 million.

How much is Miss Pimple Popper worth?

Dr Sandra Lee’s net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $8 million, with varying amounts reported.

Jeffrey Rebish’s social media profiles

Jeffrey Rebish’s Instagram does not exist, nor does he have any other social media forms. However, Jeffrey Rebish’s spouse can be found on her professional page, @drpimplepopper, with 4.5 million followers as of 12 December 2022.

Jeffrey Rebish may not be the face of the hit series, but by all accounts, he is still an important figure in the practice and helps keep it running smoothly.

