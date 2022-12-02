Who is Lisa Marie Kubikoff? Bio, age, daughter, movies, profiles, net worth

Lisa Marie Kubikoff is an American national from Malibu, California, USA. She is the wife of British native and actor Cary Elwes. She was born on May 09, 1971 in Agoura Hills, California, USA. She belongs to the white ethnicity and has starred in various movies, the most notable and popular one being Wonderland.

American actress Lisa Marie Kubikoff. Photo: @lisamarieelwes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lisa's interest and desire for acting started when she was still attending high school, and she made her acting debut in 1985 through a film titled Future Hunter. She has a daughter with her husband, Cary Elwes, named Dominique Elwes, who is 15 years of age in 2022.

Full name Lisa Marie Kubikoff Gender Female Date of birth 9 May 1971 Age 51 years (2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Agoura Hills, California, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157cm Weight in kilograms 60kg Weight in pounds 132Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Siblings Janet Kubikoff Marital status Married (2000) Occupation Actress, Filmmaker, Photographer Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media @lisamarieelwes

When was Lisa Marie Kubikoff born?

Lisa Marie Kubikoff was born on May 9, 1971 and she turned 51 years of age in 2022. Lisa is nine years younger than her 60 year old husband, Cary Elwes.

Lisa Marie Kubikoff’s biography

The American actress was brought up in Malibu, California alongside her twin sister Janet Kubikoff, by their parents, whose credentials are unavailable. It is believed that Lisa’s father was a chef, while her late mother was a professional nurse.

Growing up, she was interested in various activities but mainly leaned on sports during her high school attendance at Agoura Hills High School in Agoura Hills, California. Furthermore, Lisa was also into acting and made appearances in a few school plays.

Lisa Marie Kubikoff’s movies

Lisa began her acting career in the movies in 1985 when she was 14. She made her first acting debut with the 1985 film Future Hunter. Although Lisa did not rise to popularity with her debut film, she rose to fame with her appearance in Sleepy Hollow. Besides being a film actress, she is also a photographer and has worked with MTV. Below is a list of some of the movies she was a cast member of:

1993: The Cool Surface

2001: Spy Kids

2003: Wonderland

2003: Rent Control

2012: The Lords of Salem

Lisa Marie Kubikoff’s daughter

Lisa Marie Kubikoff's daughter, Dominique Elwes. Photo: @dominiqueelwes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lisa Marie and her husband, Cary Elwes, have a daughter, Dominique Elwes, who was born on April 24, 2007 at a hospital in Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, USA. As of 2022, Dominique is 15 years old. Her parents’ popularity and fame have rubbed off on her, thus making her well-known. She is active on Instagram with over two thousand followers. Dominique is still in school and is the only child of Lisa and Cary. Even though she has no income source, her parents sure afford her a life of comfort.

Lisa Marie Kubikoff’s net worth

She has an approximate net worth of $2 million which is unverified, and a large sum of it was acquired from her acting career. As mentioned above, Lisa is also a photographer, and she has worked with companies like MTV and photographed fragrances from popular brands, which have also contributed to her net worth.

Lisa Marie Kubikoff’s Instagram profile

Her Instagram handle is @lisamarieelwes and she has just under five thousand followers as of 3 December 2022. At the time of writing, no verified Twitter or Facebook profiles were found.

Who is Cary Elwes’s wife?

Cary Elwes and his wife Lisa Marie Kubikoff. Photo: @lisamarieelwes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The wife of 60-year-old English actor and author Cary Elwes is Lisa Marie Kubikoff. The couple has been married for 22 years now. Cary was born in Westminster, London, United Kingdom, on October 26, 1962. He is well-known for his leading role of Westley in The Princess Bride, a 1987 classic fairytale by Rob Reiner.

Who is Cary Elwes’s daughter?

His daughter is 15-year-old Dominique Elwes, who recently completed her eighth grade. Dominique lives with her parents in Malibu, California, United States of America, where she is also pursuing her middle school education.

Lisa Marie Kubikoff is an American actress and filmmaker. Her name will go on the list of actors and actresses that have contributed to making the film industry in America a success. A married woman and mother of one, Lisa has cemented her name in the entertainment industry.

